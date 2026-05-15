Newcastle United have reached an agreement with goalkeeper Ewen Jaouen to bring him to St. James’ Park in the summer transfer window, according to a reliable journalist, who has also revealed the fee that the Magpies need to pay.

Aaron Ramsdale, Nick Pope, Mark Gillespie and John Ruddy are the four goalkeepers in the current Newcastle squad at the moment.

Gillespie is 34 and Ruddy is 39, and both are out of contract at Newcastle at the end of the season.

Pope is 34, too, and the English goalkeeper is under contract at the Magpies until 2027.

Ramsdale is also at Newcastle at the moment, but the former Arsenal star is on loan from Southampton.

The goalkeeping department is one that Newcastle owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), need to address in the summer of 2026, and it seems that last season’s Carabao Cup winners have been very proactive about it.

According to Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Newcastle have a deal in place on personal terms with Ewen Jaouen.

The reliable journalist has claimed that Newcastle are now in talks with Reims over a €20million (£17.4m, $23.2m) deal for the 20-year-old France Under-21 international goalkeeper.

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Ewen Jaouen wants to join Newcastle from Reins

Tavolieri wrote on X at 12:14pm on May 15: “EXCL – Two weeks ago, Ewen Jaouen visited Newcastle United’s facilities.

“The French goalkeeper has given his agreement in principle to join the Magpies, where he would compete with the club’s number one goalkeeper.

“Newcastle are in talks with Reims over a deal worth €20M fixed plus bonuses. #NUFC”

Jaouen has been on the books of Reims since the summer of 2023, when he moved to the club’s reserve team after leaving En Avant Guingamp.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper signed a new deal with Reims in April 2026 and is under contract at the French club until the summer of 2029.

Jaouen has made 34 appearances for the Reims first team so far in his career, all of which came in Ligue 2 this season.

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