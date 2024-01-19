Reports from Spain suggest Newcastle transfer expected to take place in ‘next few hours’

Newcastle defender Javier Manquillo is reportedly ready to complete his transfer out of Newcastle United, as he prepares to head to Spain.

Former Toon boss Rafa Benitez is said to have requested Celta Vigo snap up the Spanish full-back, having managed him during his time at St James’ Park between 2017-19.

The 29-year-old is already in Spain, having arrived there on Thursday, and the transfer is set to be made official in the ‘next few hours’, as reported by Marca.

The report adds that Celta are not paying Newcastle for the transfer, as the move depends on the termination of his contract with the Magpies.

Manquillo’s contract with the Premier League club expires at the end of the season anyway and he has not played a single minute of action for Eddie Howe’s men so far this season.

To that end, it’s no great surprise that the club are willing to let him walk away for nothing before the end of his deal.

Manquillo joined Newcastle in a €5million deal from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2017.

Overall, he made 110 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring just one goal against Manchester United back in 2021 – although he does have seven assists to his name.

Trippier signing left Manquillo out in the cold

However, the former Spain Under-21 international’s game time was severely hampered by the arrival of Kieran Trippier in January 2022.

Trippier has been a virtual ever-present for Howe since signing from Atletico himself, leaving Manquillo completely out in the cold.

His last appearance for the club came in a 4-1 win over Brighton in May 2023, when he came on as a late substitute.

Newcastle are back in action on January 27 when they head to Premier League rivals Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round.

