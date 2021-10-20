Newcastle United have been warned why they face next to no chance of appointing Steven Gerrard as a successor to Steve Bruce in the St James’ Park hotseat.

Bruce finally learned his fate on Wednesday morning as new owners PIF called time on his reign. Indeed, his departure comes just 13 days after the club’s takeover by a Saudi-led consortium. However, in a statement, they stated the 60-year-old leaves his position by mutual consent.

The statement said: “Newcastle United can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.

“He leaves the Magpies after more than two years in charge, having steered the club to 13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League and reaching the quarter-final stage in both the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his tenure.

“Newcastle United would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future.”

The struggling club also confirmed that Graeme Jones will lead the team on an interim basis.

Thoughts will now turn to whom Newcastle appoint as his successor.

Indeed, an ambitious report on Wednesday morning claims majority owner Mohammed bin Salman wants to ‘imitate’ a European giant by bringing in Diego Simeone.

Any move for Atletico Madrid boss Simeone, however, does seem a touch ambitious. As such, more realistic names emerging are Steven Gerrard and Paulo Fonseca.

However, Rio Ferdinand says any move for Gerrard may also be destined to fail.

He claims the Rangers boss will only leave Ibrox if and when Jurgen Klopp departs the Liverpool job.

Newcastle shortlist three managers to replace Steve Bruce Newcastle have a reported three-man shortlist of managers to potentially replace Steve Bruce, with more news on Newcastle's January transfer budget and Jesse Lingard's agents' St. James' Park attendance.

And Ferdinand firmly expects Newcastle to be wasting their time trying to poach Gerrard.

Speaking on his FIVE YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “Even Steven Gerrard, I see his name mentioned alongside the job as well. I can’t see someone like him going there because I just feel that his eyes are on Liverpool.

“How much longer can Klopp stay at Liverpool? I mean, Klopp could be there for five more years, but easily you could see him one day, because of the character he seems to be, turn around in 18 months and say, ‘Listen, this is me’.

“So I just see that Steven Gerrard will be looking at Liverpool as his next step rather than somewhere like Newcastle.”

Gerrard comments on Newcastle links

Gerrard was giving little away when questioned about the Newcastle job just last week.

“Sitting in this position, I certainly wouldn’t like anybody to be speculating about my job,” he said about Bruce. “So I certainly am not planning to get involved in any of the speculation towards his.”

However, Gerrard did admit that the takeover at St James’ Park has rightfully sparked plenty of attention.

“I think it’s interesting what is happening at Newcastle. I think if anyone deserves a break it’s the Geordie fans, so I’m sure excitement levels are very high on the Toon,” he added.

“I’m sure everyone involved with the game is looking on with interest to see how it develops. But from a personal point of view I don’t really get involved in speculation and I wish Steve all the best.”

READ MORE: Newcastle lock on to quickly-developing Premier League star with January in mind