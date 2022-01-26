Robin Gosens has given Newcastle another transfer setback by reportedly reaching a full agreement to join an Italian giant.

Gosens, 27, was in electric form for Atalanta last season. He also put in some impressive displays while representing Germany at Euro 2020.

The left-back, who can operate further up the pitch as a left midfielder too, picked up a hamstring injury in September and is yet to return.

Despite this, several clubs made contact with Atalanta over his availability. And with Giuseppe Pezzella looking strong in his absence, they did not push the proposals back.

Manchester City and Leicester were early suitors for Gosens, but Newcastle soon made themselves known.

They quickly sorted out personal terms, as per Sky Italia, although the transfer fee proved to be a sticking point.

Newcastle had their first bid rejected by Atalanta. They were preparing a second offer but now look set to lose out.

Italian outfit closes in on Robin Gosens

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano states the wide man has a full agreement in place to join reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan.

The deal will be an initial six-month loan, starting in January, before Gosens joins Inter permanently in the summer.

The player’s future will be finalised in the coming hours once he puts pen to paper at the San Siro.

It is yet another setback for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe. The manager is hoping to bring in a new left-back this month. He has Jamal Lewis, Matt Ritchie and Paul Dummett in his squad but clearly wants to bring in some more quality.

The Magpies were also in the mix for Bayer Leverkusen defender Mitchel Bakker. The Dutchman’s switch to St James’ Park ‘definitely won’t happen’, according to a source from The Telegraph, although they don’t state exactly why.

Big Jesse Lingard update

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reveal the state of play as Newcastle aim to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United.

Ralf Rangnick has reportedly given his permission for Lingard to move on. United originally wanted to engineer a deal with Newcastle, rather than West Ham or Tottenham, so as not to strengthen a top four rival.

But Lingard’s transfer to the north east is now on the verge of collapse.

Howe’s side do not want to pay a loan fee for him and United have apparently asked for £16.5m due to various clauses.

There are also concerns about the attacking midfielder’s wages, which sit at £100,000 per week.

This could leave Lingard in a perilous position. He is in the final six months of his United contract and may see it out by sitting on the bench, or failing to even make the squad.

