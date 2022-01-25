Robin Gosens wants to join Newcastle United this month, so the Premier League club are readying an offer to Atalanta – but reports remind they face competition that is becoming more urgent.

The first transfer window Newcastle have had under their new Saudi owners has seen them make two signings so far. Kieran Trippier joined from Atletico Madrid to strengthen at right-back. Then, they activated a release clause to bring in striker Chris Wood from Burnley.

More signings are necessary to give them the best chance of climbing out of the relegation zone, though. Defence remains an area of concern, both centrally and on the opposite flank to Trippier.

In that regard, a deal for Bayer Leverkusen’s Mitchel Bakker has fallen through for Newcastle. But they have already been working on a deal for Gosens.

The Germany international contributed an impressive 11 goals and six assists from 32 Serie A appearances last season. He got one goal from six league games this term before injury halted his progress in September.

There are concerns growing in Bergamo that Gosens may have played his last game for Atalanta. Reports earlier this month stated the wing-back has agreed personal terms with Newcastle.

He would sign a three-and-a-half-year contract worth €3.5m per season (more than £50,000 per week) if the two clubs can agree a fee – which is what they are now working on.

According to Sky Sport, Newcastle are now preparing an official offer to Atalanta, who are seeking more than €25m.

Interestingly, Atalanta have just taken Jeremie Boga on loan from Sassuolo, but cannot register him until they offload one non-homegrown player. Therefore, the stars may be aligning for Gosens to get his move.

Inter threaten Newcastle pursuit of Gosens

But there is still a chance Newcastle could miss out. Two separate sources, Calciomercato.it and Calciomercato.com, have reported that Inter Milan are keen on Gosens.

The Serie A champions want to add another wing-back to their squad this month. Reports earlier in the week listed Leicester’s Timothy Castagne and Man Utd’s Alex Telles as options.

But Gosens is someone else firmly on their radar. On the surface, joining a league champion may be preferential to a relegation battle with Newcastle. That said, Trippier traded being a Spanish champion for St James’ Park, so certain players can make such decisions.

Gosens has seemingly already made his mind up that he would welcome a move to Newcastle. Yet, Inter may give him something else to think about.

In fact, Fabrizio Romano writes that Gosens is Inter’s “main target” for January and they are accelerating talks due to their awareness of Newcastle’s progress in the pursuit.

Atalanta are still hoping to keep Gosens, but the next few days will be decisive.

Romano’s latest update confirms Inter are now leading Newcastle in the race and want an immediate agreement.

Newcastle risk another defensive miss

Meanwhile, Newcastle are also facing competition for their top target at centre-back, Diego Carlos.

Newcastle have held several rounds of talks with Sevilla about a deal for Carlos.

The Daily Mail now reports that the Magpies’ current offer is £32million. However, the La Liga club want £40million.

It remains unclear whether Eddie Howe’s side will stump up the rest of the money Sevilla want for their star man.

According to Football Insider, though, the delay has allowed Tottenham to garner hope of snapping Carlos up.

Indeed, they have opened ‘preliminary’ talks over a player-plus-cash deal which they hope Sevilla will accept.

Reports have claimed that Spurs are willing to let Giovani Lo Celso leave before the transfer deadline. The Argentine is alongside Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli as being a player who could leave Tottenham this month.

And Football Insider claims that Spurs could offer Lo Celso to Sevilla for Carlos in a part-exchange deal.

The report adds that the fact that Tottenham are an ‘established’ top-six club could give them an advantage.

