Newcastle United are planning a bid for Rodrygo, according to a report in Spain, as the full cost of signing the Real Madrid forward comes to light.

Rodrygo is one of the best forwards in the world and has been on the books of Madrid since 2019. The 24-year-old Brazil international has won LaLiga thrice, the Copa del Rey once, and the Champions League on two occasions with Los Blancos so far in his career.

However, Rodrygo is not completely happy at Madrid, and there are suggestions that he could leave in the summer transfer window.

With Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior also in the team, Rodrygo did not always play on his favoured left side this season.

Under new Madrid manger Xabi Alonso, things could change, but that has not stopped Newcastle from taking an active interest in him.

According to Fichajes, Newcastle are ‘preparing for an ambitious transfer investment of over €200 million (£168m, $227m)’ this summer and have made Rodrygo one of their four major targets.

The Spanish and European champions are said to be willing to sell Rodrygo for €80million (£67m, $91m), and Newcastle want to get a deal done for the 24-year-old, who was described by his Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham as “the most talented and gifted player” at the club in Goal in February 2025.

Espanyol Joan Garcia, Real Sociedad right-back Jon Aramburu and Barcelona forward Ferran Torres are the other three players that Newcastle are keen on.

Newcastle finished fifth in the Premier League table this season and have qualified for the Champions League for the 2025/26 campaign.

Rodrygo’s huge financial demands

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable sources, so one has to take their claim that Newcastle want Rodrygo with a pinch of salt.

Until and unless more reputable sources back this claim, Newcastle fans have to temper their excitement about the prospect of watching the Brazilian superstar play at St. James’ Park.

One must also note that it is not going to be a cheap deal for Newcastle.

Not only would the Premier League club have to pay a hefty transfer fee, but they would also need to offer Rodrygo a lot in salary.

Arsenal are determined to sign the 24-year-old, but the north London club have been told Rodrygo’s astronomical wage demands, and one suspects that he would ask the same from Newcastle.

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg revealed on X last week: “A move involving Rodrygo and Arsenal is proving to be very complicated.

“There have been new talks in recent hours. The biggest issue is his wage demands, reportedly around €10 million net per year. Arsenal are not prepared to go that far.

“Rodrygo is willing to leave Real Madrid if the right offer comes in.”

If one factors in the UK’s highest rate of income tax of 45 per cent, €10m net per annum roughly equates to a gross weekly wage of £300,000.

IN FOCUS: Rodrygo at Real Madrid