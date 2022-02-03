Sassuolo left-back Rogerio still hopes to leave and sign for Newcastle this summer, but he now has two more suitors in Europe, according to a report.

The Magpies made their defence a priority area to find additions for during the January transfer window. And they succeeded on that front, adding a left-back, a centre-back and a right-back.

While England international full-back Kieran Trippier joined, so too did former Brighton central defender Dan Burn.

At left-back, meanwhile, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe ended up signing Aston Villa’s Matt Targett on loan until the end of the season.

However, Rogerio and Bayer Leverkusen’s Mitchel Bakker were also on Howe’s shortlist.

In fact, reports claimed that Newcastle agreed personal terms with Brazilian 24-year-old Rogerio.

According to ESPN Brazil, Sassuolo were not willing to let the full-back leave midway through the season. He has played 18 of 23 Serie A games this season and the club have an outside chance of qualifying for European football next season.

Nevertheless, Rogerio has reportedly made it clear that he does want to leave in the summer.

Ultimately, he has ambitions to make Tite’s senior Brazil squad. He has featured at Under-17, Under-20 and Under-23 level for his country but is yet to take the final step.

As such, he supposedly hopes that Newcastle will come back in for him in the summer transfer window.

But even if the Magpies do, two clubs from elsewhere in Europe have come forward with further interest in Rogerio. The report does not specify which teams.

In any case, Rogerio’s main focus for now is helping Sassuolo continue their solid season so far.

They currently sit 11th in Serie A, nine points off sixth-placed Roma. As well as being a regular feature in the team, their left-back has supplied two assists in all competitions.

Rogerio not a Newcastle priority

According to another report, though, Newcastle have their eyes on two other Serie A stars as potential new signings.

They reportedly want a double swoop for Napoli players Fabian Ruiz and Victor Osimhen.

Spain international Ruiz is reportedly also a transfer target for Manchester United.

Nigeria international Osimhen, meanwhile, has added a major goal threat to Napoli since his move from Lille.

The report adds that the double swoop would cost over £100million.