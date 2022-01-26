Rogerio seems to be the left-back Newcastle United are now focusing on after reports indicated they have reached an agreement over personal terms.

After strengthening at right-back with the addition of Kieran Trippier, Newcastle are now looking at the opposite side of their defence. They have shortlisted a number of targets to upgrade what they have at left-back.

Currently, they are relying on Matt Ritchie, Jamal Lewis and Paul Dummett to share responsibilities there. As they aim to climb out of the relegation zone, they want to bolster the position.

In that regard, they were exploring a transfer for Bayer Leverkusen defender Mitchel Bakker. However, the deal appears to have collapsed.

It prompted them to speed up their pursuit of Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens. However, the Germany international now seems set to join Inter Milan instead.

Hence, Newcastle have been sent back to the drawing board. But it hasn’t taken them long to identify alternative targets. And the one they are now chasing comes from the same league as Gosens.

According to SportItalia, Newcastle want to sign Rogerio from Serie A side Sassuolo.

The Brazilian has been with Sassuolo since 2017, when he signed – initially on loan – from Juventus. Now 24 years old, he has amassed more than 100 appearances for his current club, including 19 this season.

He is under contract with Sassuolo until 2024, but Newcastle are now working to take him. Journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed that they have agreed personal terms with the defender.

Should he make the move to St James’ Park, Rogerio will earn €2.5m per season. That equates to around £40,000 per week. Galetti does not disclose how long the contract would last.

First, Newcastle need to find an agreement with Sassuolo for his transfer. And that is what they are now working on, with the aim of coming to an agreement.

No final decision has been made, but it is clear that Rogerio is firmly on Newcastle’s shortlist.

Newcastle have midfielder bid accepted

Defence is not the only area Newcastle are aiming to strengthen before the transfer deadline. They could yet seek another striker after the arrival of Chris Wood. Meanwhile, they would benefit from midfield reinforcements.

In that regard, they have reportedly had a £33million bid for Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes accepted, but still face an anxious wait over whether the player will agree to the move.

Dele Alli not against Newcastle move after Conte snub Newcastle are willing to move for Dele Alli after Conte drops him vs Chelsea and Jesse Lingard doesn’t want to leave Manchester United

Brazilan outlet GE states that Lyon have agreed to sell the talented 24-year-old for €40m (£33m).

The report adds that Guimaraes is expected to give his answer over the next 24 hours. However, interest from Arsenal and Juventus has made that decision a tricky one.

The Gunners are not thought to have submitted any formal offers themselves, which does at least give Newcastle an advantage in that regard.

Guimaraes moved to Lyon in a €20m deal from Athletico-PR back in 2019. Since then his career has really taken off in France.

Any potential sale will net his old Brazilian outfit a nice 20% sum. However, Guimaraes may still decide to stay put if he cannot come to a decision.

Newcastle currently occupy 18th place in the Premier League table but are only a point behind Norwich in 17th.

READ MORE: Newcastle reunion ‘imminent’ as Eddie Howe aims to bring in familiar face to aid transfers