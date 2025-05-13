Newcastle are willing to let Joe Willock leave for the right price this summer

TEAMtalk can reveal that Newcastle United are willing to listen to offers for midfielder Joe Willock as two Premier League sides wait in the wings to sign him.

Eddie Howe’s men are on course to have a stunning season, as they look to secure Champions League qualification in addition to winning the Carabao Cup – their first major trophy in 70 years.

This ambitious Newcastle team, who are owned by the mega-rich Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, have desires to be Premier League title contenders one day but to do that, they need to sell players to help with their purchases.

Willock is one such player who they could look to cash in on as they try to navigate the English top-flight’s Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Now, we can confirm that Crystal Palace and Fulham are emerging as keen suitors for the 25-year-old, whose contract at St James’ Park runs until 2027.

Palace’s recruitment team have been recommending Willock to chairman Steve Parish and manager Oliver Glasner, with the south London outfit seeing him as a versatile and energetic midfield option who can be a dynamic addition to the group.

Conversely, Fulham are aiming to qualify for Europe next season, after their efforts this term fell flat, and our sources understand that boss Marco Silva is very keen to recruit the former Arsenal man. A key period is coming up for Willock, in more ways than one.

Newcastle yet to name their price for Willock

Willock joined Newcastle from Arsenal in 2021 for £25m (€29.7m, $33m) after an impressive loan stint in the second half of the 2020/21 season.

But despite featuring 39 times in all competitions this term, just 16 of those have been in Howe’s starting XI.

He is often behind Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Joelinton in the midfield pecking order and he has not been helped by niggling injuries and inconsistent form.

With the transfer window opening in June, TEAMtalk understands that Willock’s performances in the final games of the season could be crucial in determining his future, with Palace and Fulham closely monitoring his situation.

For Palace, they may hold an advantage over Fulham as Newcastle are keen on Eberechi Eze and if talks progress over a move, that could factor into negotiations.

While no official asking price has been disclosed, Willock’s market value is estimated at around £22m (€26m, $29m). Its likely Newcastle will want to recoup the money spent to sign the Englishman four years ago.

Newcastle transfer latest: Longstaff set for exit, Isak subject of record bid

