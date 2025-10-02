It’s a new era at Newcastle United without Alexander Isak, but it’s fair to say that the St James’ Park faithful have really taken to his replacement, Nick Woltemade, even trolling Bayern Munich over their recent comments on the Germany international.

Supervisory Bayern board member and club legend, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s claimed that Newcastle were “idiots” for paying £69million (€79m / $93m) for Woltemade, after the reigning Bundesliga champions backed away from their own deal for the player.

Bayern felt that Stuttgart’s demands for the 23-year-old were too high for a player plying his trade in the third tier of German football just two years ago with SV Elversberg.

That did not stop Newcastle taking the plunge, though, after it became clear that Isak –branded a “rat” by their fans – having made it clear he will never play for the club again ahead of what ended up being a British transfer record switch to Liverpool.

However, Woltemade is already starting to soften that huge blow, having scored three goals in his first six outings for the club and also making a big impression with his overall performances.

Indeed, some Newcastle fans feel that Woltermade’s impact has made Isak “irrelevant” as they look to the future and not dwell on the past.

Writing on Reddit, Evening-Web-3038 said: “How is the Swedish Woltemade doing these days?”

justmadman added: “If he took penalties like the other dude did, it would be 5 goals in 4 games.”

In another ironic post, clearly digging out Isak’s all-round ability compared to morocco3001, stated: “I really hate that he [Woltemade] keeps effortlessly holding his man off and pinging 40-yard passes to our wingers. Why isn’t he standing round in the box doing nothing? Is he stupid?”

TheBlaydonRacer also wrote: “Tbf I actually used to get a bit wound up by Isak just standing around in the box waiting for the perfect chance (I know this will come across like revisionism promise it’s not). Good player but I don’t think he was any better than Wilson 22-23. In fact I still think when fit Wilson was better that season. Wilson made chances out of nothing.”

Esselbee then added, ironically again: “Stop comparing Isak to Woltemade ffs, give him a chance he’s made a big money move, he’s got a lot of pressure on his shoulders and he’s just never going to be on the same level as him. It’s not his fault he hasn’t got magic feet like Woltemessi.”

DON’T MISS ➡️ Premier League signings of the season power ranking: Leeds man gains first entry; Sunderland trio in top five

Bayern trolled over Woltemade, Newcastle jibe

Newcastle fans, meanwhile, have also been enjoying taking pot shots at Bayern over Woltemade’s impact on Tyneside.

Honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeness added to Rummenigge’s ‘idiots’ comment by suggesting Newcastle’s transfer strategy was “nothing to do with football” and instead “like Monopoly these days”. Meanwhile, sporting director Christoph Freund said the black-and-whites were a “good club but not the top tier”.

Max Eberl, the club’s board member for sport, also questioned “whether this [Newcastle’s Woltemade signing] was a strategic transfer or an act of desperation”.

In what is now looking more and more like sour grapes from Bayern over failing to sign Woltemade themselves, and instead paying £14.3m (€16.4m / $19.2m) to take Nicolas Jackson on loan from Chelsea for one season, Newcastle fans are starting to have a field day over their new striker’s impact.

Reddit user NUFC9RW, in a clear dig at Bayern, wrote: “Can’t believe how much we’ve overpaid, 3 goals in 4 starts for a player that is only going to get better.”

TheLegendOfIOTA added: “We really are a bunch of idiots. Why didn’t we pay 18m for a poor striker who is only available for one season? Bayern really are the superior intellects.”

ArthursRest also wrote: “They can keep slagging him off. Seems to be working in our favour.”

Another also added: “We all know Bayern are just jealous we have him. He’s absolutely brilliant in his hold up play and his skill is up there with the best we have. He’s a great finisher as well, he’s going to be a very great signing for us.”

And finally, DirectorAny2129 stated: “After seeing Wirtz and co flopping, i think newcastle got best one of the bundesligas prodigys.”

Latest Newcastle news: Barca swoop eyed; striker signing boost

Barcelona sporting director Deco has sat down with the representative of Dani Olmo ahead of the big Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, with Newcastle United reportedly keeping tabs on his situation ahead of a potential move.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have received a huge boost in their quest to sign an in-form striker in the January transfer window after Manchester United’s decision to snub a move, according to the Italian media, with the star up for sale in the middle of the season.

VOTE – Which Newcastle signing will have the biggest impact this season?