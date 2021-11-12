Sam Allardyce identifies perfect Newcastle transfer for ‘very good’ talent

Former Everton and Newcastle United boss Sam Allardyce has hailed Dominic Calvert-Lewin as a perfect transfer target for the cash-rich Magpies.

Allardyce believes Calvert-Lewin would be a good fit at Newcastle. The former manager has admitted he would attempt to sign him were he the Magpies boss, per Liverpool Echo.

Calvert-Lewin scored three goals in three Premier League games this season, before picking up an injury. That return highlights the Englishman’s attacking prowess.

Calvert-Lewin was the Premier League’s sixth top scorer last season. Indeed, he scored more than the likes of Jamie Vardy and Marcus Rashford.

His ability to score goals is clear to see, and that is something that Allardyce has praised him for. Furthermore, he admitted the forward has progressed since he managed him.

“At the time he lacked experience in the Premier League to be the finisher he is today, but all that experience has stood him in good stead now,” he said.

Allardyce also hailed Calvert-Lewin’s ability as a pure target man. The ability to score headed goals is a trait which is seldom seen in today’s game.

“I think he is arguably the best header of a ball from crosses in the box and that’s a dying art,” he said.

Sam Allardyce hails Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin as perfect Newcastle signing Sam Allardyce thinks Newcastle United should sign Dominic Calvert Lewin from Everton.

“We don’t see those types of goals on a regular basis anymore and there’s nothing that thrills the fans more than a quality cross and a centre-forward coming in and heading it into the back of the net. It’s a great sight to be seen.”

Calvert-Lewin has established himself as a top forward in the English top flight. However, it would be strange to see him the Toffees in the position they are currently in for a risky new project at Newcastle.

Indeed, Newcastle are in a much more turbulent place as they sit firmly in the relegation zone. What’s more, Newcastle may not heed Allardyce’s advice on targeting Calvert-Lewin.

Transfer target well within Magpies’ reach

With Juventus keen to see Aaron Ramsey move on, in part due to his hefty contract, Newcastle could well land him.

Adrien Rabiot, a teammate of Ramsey’s, has also been identified as a potential target of Newcastle’s.

Signing one or both of those players would clearly give the Magpies a much needed boost in midfield.

It looks as if the side will have to spend in January in order to climb the table, given their poor run so far this season.