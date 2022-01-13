Newcastle still have Samuel Umtiti hope as twist in Barcelona contract extension explained

Newcastle still reportedly have the chance to sign Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti, despite the Frenchman signing a contract extension at the Nou Camp.

The Magpies are rumoured to still be interested in the France international, as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen a back line that has so far let in 42 goals in 19 Premier League outings.

Howe has already began improving the quality of his options by signing Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier. However, another centre-back is very much on his radar, with several bids for Lille’s Sven Botman already made.

Newcastle’s defensive issues are largely what has seen them sitting 19th in the table. However, they are just two points from safety, hence the need to act quickly and get new recruits on board.

World Cup winner Umtiti is another defender who has been tipped to bolster that struggling rearguard.

The Frenchman has only played one game in all competitions this season, with neither Ronald Koeman or Xavi giving him a chance to shine.

But despite that, the Catalan giants made the surprise announcement on Monday that Umtiti had been given a new three-year contract.

New Umtiti deal allows Torres to sign

While that appeared to be a huge blow to Newcastle, the real reasoning behind the deal was so that Barca could register new signing Ferran Torres after a tweak to Umtiti’s salary.

And now RMC states that there is a strong chance that the 28-year-old will still move on.

The reports states that while Umtiti is desperate to get back on the pitch, a loan exit may happen. RMC adds that clubs from England, Spain and Italy are all interested.

That would appear to leave the door open for Eddie Howe to strike, especially if Newcastle’s chase for Botman stalls again.

The Toon boss has, at least, strengthened his attack after Chris Wood completed his £25m switch.

Another centre-back emerges as Newcastle target

Meanwhile, Newcastle United have now switched the focus of their centre-back hunt to the highly-rated Gleison Bremer, reports would suggest.

The Magpies have struggled to get their second defensive transfer secured after signing Kieran Trippier. Their targets are not working out, so it seems they are turning to those of their Premier League rivals.

That’s because Bremer, 24, has been on the radar of Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham this season.

The Brazilian has established himself as one of Serie A’s best defenders. And his contract is up in around 18 month’s time.

It’s easy to understand why football’s new financial superpower are now also in the hunt. As per the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope, Bremer’s been added to Newcastle’s list of options.

What’s more, a report from Italy (via InsideFutbol) claims they have had a €30million offer knocked back.

Torino-focused outlet Corriere Granata say that figure has not been enough to convince the club to part ways with their key figure, though.

He kept a fellow Newcastle target, Dusan Vlahvoic, quiet in their 4-0 win over Fiorentina on Monday. Not many centre-backs have been able to do that this season.

And he’s represented by CAA Base, who also work with Toon new boys Trippier and Chris Wood.

