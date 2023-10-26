Sandro Tonali ban: Newcastle rocked as midfielder hit with lengthy suspension over betting breaches

Reports from Italy claim that Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali has been banned from football for 10 months after admitting breaches of betting regulations.

Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina has told Sky Sports Italia the governing body has reached an agreement with the player under which he will be banned for 10 months in addition to eight months of rehabilitation and an obligation to make a series of public appearances.

That would rule the £55million summer signing out of the remainder of Newcastle‘s season and also Italy’s Euro 2024 finals campaign, should they qualify for Germany.

Gravina told reporters, when speaking about Tonali: “An agreement has been reached between the federal prosecutor and Sandro Tonali. The plea agreement is for 18 months, of which eight months is for rehabilitation, which involves therapeutic activity and making at least 16 public appearances.

“The rules call for a certain number of years of suspension, but the plea bargain and extenuating circumstances have been taken into consideration and the players’ collaboration went above and beyond, therefore we must continue to respect the rules we have established for ourselves.”

Newcastle considering legal action

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly considering whether to take legal action against Milan following confirmation of the ban.

Publicly, the club are very much backing their player and throwing their support around him in an effort to aid his rehabilitation from what has been described as an “addiction”.

To that end, Magpies boss Eddie Howe has called on the Toon Army to throw their support around Tonali and show him their love during what is clearly a very difficult time for the player.

“We will support him and back him and we see him being part of our team for many years, and I know that’s the same back from his side to us,” Howe said last week. “There are some things I feel you don’t have to say. We are committed to him long-term.”

But privately, The Sun claims the Magpies are seething at the development and are considering whether they have grounds to pursue a claim of compensation against Milan.

Questions remain over whether the Serie A giants knew of Tonali’s problem when selling him and were aware of illegal gambling probe prior to selling him.

And while Newcastle are yet to officially comment on the saga, they have reportedly vowed to, in The Sun‘s words, ‘pursue all legal options’.

