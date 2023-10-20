Sandro Tonali: Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle stance on midfielder’s future amid gambling investigation

Sandro Tonali has the full support of Newcastle United and they remain “committed to him long-term,” according to manager Eddie Howe.

Tonali is currently under investigation after allegations of betting infringements, with his agent Beppe Riso having already confirmed that the Italy international suffers from a gambling addiction.

It has led to a whirlwind of questions about what kind of consequences could be in store for Tonali and what it means for Newcastle as well. There is a risk the former AC Milan star will be facing a lengthy ban from playing.

What that means for his long-term future at Newcastle is unchanged from what their plans were when they signed him, though, Howe has confirmed.

Asked if there is a future for Tonali at Newcastle – and whether the 23-year-old himself still wants it – Howe replied: “That’s not even been discussed because that’s a yes on both sides.

“We will support him and back him and we see him being part of our team for many years, and I know that’s the same back from his side to us.

“There are some things I feel you don’t have to say. We are committed to him long-term.”

Tonali signed a contract until 2028 when completing his move to the Premier League over the summer.

Since no ban is in place yet, he is eligible to play for Newcastle against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“He is very much with us,” Howe confirmed, despite the player pulling out of Italy duty during the international break. “He trained twice this week; he is available for selection.

“Like I do with all the players, I will analyse their training performances, how they look and feel. Sandro has trained well with us.

“He’s had a very difficult couple of weeks; he’s been dealing with a lot and from what I can see he’s handling himself and his emotions strongly.

“Underneath that I’m sure there is lots going on. I’ll have to make a call but I have to bring it back to football and try to make the best decision for the team.”

Howe explains how he found out about Tonali investigation

Reflecting on the events of recent days, Howe recounted: “I got a phone call from [director of football] Dan Ashworth during the international break. It was a total surprise to me, to him, to everybody. These are things when you’re in this job that can happen.

“My immediate thought process was to make sure Sandro was OK. It has been a very difficult period for him.

“Footballers are human beings. To look at them any other way is wrong. They have, as we all have, weaknesses, vulnerabilities. Things that happen can be difficult. The main thing is to try and identify it as we always do and try to help them get to the best level on football pitch.”

Indeed, Howe has emphasised that Tonali has Newcastle’s support and he is impressed with how the former Brescia youngster is dealing with the situation.

The head coach added: “The most important part of this whole incident is Sandro and his welfare. It’s very easy for people to forget how young he is, the changes he’s had in his life coming from Italy to England.

“That’s hard enough to deal with, and now he has, of course, this situation, so we as a football club straight away, it was throw our arms around him and protect him and try to give him the love and support that he needs to find solutions to the problems that he’s had.

“That’s what we’re endeavouring to do with a lot of conversations, a lot of communication with him and his family, because it’s not just Sandro, it’s the people around him that are going to be so important to him as well.

“I have to say, he’s handled himself superbly well. He’s been obviously emotional, but handled himself with respect and dignity.”

Tonali has made 10 appearances for Newcastle so far, scoring one goal in the process.

