Sandro Tonali is being linked with a return to the Serie A, and Newcastle United could make a big play to keep him once a behind-the-scenes change is made, TEAMtalk understands.

The 25-year-old is one of the most important players in Eddie Howe’s squad and has started every Newcastle game so far this season, following on from a largely impressive 2024/25 campaign.

Tonali has long been highly rated in his native Italy thanks to his stint with former club AC Milan. Recent reports in the Italian press suggested that Juventus, who are keen to add to their midfield options, have made the Newcastle star their ‘main target’ for 2026.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has now clarified the links, and he believes that Tonali could actually pen a contract extension at St James’ Park rather than leave, with his current deal expiring in 2028.

“Sandro Tonali is being linked with a return to Italian football, but I do have some reservations about just how possible that will be,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“I think the financial implications of it will be beyond most teams that might come into consideration. I have seen Juventus mentioned, and it really would depend on the terms involved as to whether they could genuinely get involved in something like that, so I have my doubts.

“I actually get the impression it might be possible that he even has discussions around an extended contract at some stage this season. I don’t expect that to happen right now, but at a time when they are looking to get Ross Wilson in place, I would expect he comes into the discussion process once all of that is settled.”

Newcastle plan to keep Sandro Tonali amid interest

Ross Wilson, currently chief football officer for Nottingham Forest, is expected to become Newcastle’s new sporting director in the near future.

The Magpies have been without someone in that role permanently since the departure of Paul Mitchell earlier this year, which has made recruitment and long-term planning more difficult.

Newcastle are working on an agreement to bring Wilson in, and TEAMtalk understands that could pave the way for a potential contract extension for Tonali, among other key stars Howe is keen to retain.

Howe made clear in a recent interview that he is keen to see a new sporting director appointed as soon as possible.

“I’m desperate for a sporting director,” Howe said in a press conference. “We need that person, his expertise, it is a never-ending network.

“I had a very good relationship with Dan Ashworth, a very good relationship with Richard Hughes at Bournemouth. We need the right man and we need the position filled.”

Once that situation is clarified, you can expect a number of big developments at Newcastle, and their planning for the January transfer window will also ramp up.

Tonali remains a vital cog in Newcastle’s squad and the suggestion from sources is that it would be a major shock for him to leave, despite speculation.

THIRD striker wanted / Joelinton replacement

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk insider Jones revealed to us yesterday (September 22) that Newcastle could look to add another striker, despite signing Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa over the summer.

We understand that Newcastle hold genuine interest in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is highly likely to be on the move in 2026, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has plenty of interest but he is very keen to test himself in the Premier League, which could play into Newcastle’s hands. A move for Vlahovic is possible in January.

In other news, Inter Milan midfielder Davide Frattesi is once again being linked with a potential move to St James’ Park.

The 25-year-old was a major target for the club over the summer before they eventually snapped up Jacob Ramsey, but they are now ready to renew that interest in January, according to fresh reports from Italy.

The renewed interest in Frattesi comes amid uncertainty surrounding Joelinton, as clubs in the Saudi Pro League try and lure him away.

