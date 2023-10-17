Sandro Tonali: Newcastle eligibility revealed after agent confirms midfielder’s gambling addiction

The agent of Sandro Tonali has admitted that the Newcastle United midfielder suffers from an addiction to gambling after he was embroiled in a scandal about betting in Italy.

Juventus midfielder Nicolo Fagioli faces a seven-month ban after being the first player to receive punishment for illegal betting, and Tonali’s name – along with Aston Villa’s Nicolo Zaniolo – was among the next to be exposed. Tonali has been accused of betting on football, which is forbidden for those involved in the sport.

In response, Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, has confirmed the 23-year-old is battling against a gambling addiction.

“He is a little shocked by the situation but has already started fighting. He has always fought,” Riso, who helped orchestrate Tonali’s move from AC Milan to Newcastle this summer, told Sky Sport Italia.

“This is the most important game against a disease. He has accustomed us to great games and he usually wins.

“I hope Sandro’s experience will save the life of other guys. Praise to Newcastle who have always been close to the player who is shocked and sad.”

Tonali has sought the assistance of a therapist to combat his addiction to betting. He has also vowed to comply with the investigations by the Italian football association (FIGC).

Tonali ‘could play on Saturday’

For the time being, he is back at Newcastle after leaving his national team’s setup during the current break. Despite the risk of a ban looming over the former Brescia star, he is expected to be allowed to feature in Newcastle’s next game, at home to Crystal Palace this weekend.

“Sandro is training and could even play on Saturday,” Riso confirmed.

“He has understood that he must face this problem with determination and the club is supporting him right now.”

Tonali has made 10 appearances for Newcastle since his big-money move, scoring one goal. He previously played 130 times for Milan and, before that, 89 for Brescia.

READ MORE: Dream Newcastle reveal as Fabrizio Romano blows major exit theory apart with transfer truth