Real Madrid are ready to splash the cash for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to a report in Spain, which has also named two other top clubs that are keen on the Italian star.

While Real Madrid have one of the strongest teams in Europe, there is a need for Los Blancos to add to their midfield department. Last season’s Champions League winners have to find a long-term replacement for Toni Kroos, while Luka Modric is 39 now and is out of contract at the end of the season.

Although Madrid have the option of Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos in central midfield, the defending Spanish champions have identified Newcastle star Tonali as a potential target in the summer transfer window.

According to Fichajes, Madrid are ‘willing to bid heavily’ for Tonali this summer and bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The report has revealed that the Italy international midfielder himself is ‘open to a new challenge’ and is ready to leave Newcastle at the end of the season.

Although Newcastle are not actively looking to sell the 24-year-old, the Premier League top-five hopefuls want at least €80million (£69m, $92m) for him.

Tonali cost £55m in transfer fees when they signed him from Serie A giants AC Milan in the summer of 2023 and is the most expensive Italian player of all time.

The midfielder has scored five goals and given three assists in 40 appearances for Newcastle this season and also helped Eddie Howe’s side win the Carabao Cup.

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable news outlets out there, but Madrid’s interest in Tonali has been backed by two other sources.

CaughtOffSide has claimed that Madrid are among the clubs keen on the Italian, adding that the midfielder has indicated that he is willing to leave Newcastle this summer.

In January 2025, respected Italian football journalist Gianluca Di Marzio backed Madrid to make a move for Tonali in the summer transfer window.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Next Real Madrid manager: Six candidates as Carlo Ancelotti sack date set

Barcelona and Manchester City eye Tonali – report

Fichajes has claimed that Barcelona and Manchester City are also after Tonali, who has scored six goals and given three assists in 52 appearances for Newcastle so far in his career.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick ‘believes that adding Tonali would give the team an extra level of consistency in an area where youth predominates, but experience is still scarce’, according to the report.

As for Man City, with Kevin De Bruyne leaving at the end of the season, last season’s Premier League champions think that Tonali would fill the Belgian star’s void in the middle of the park.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola is said to have been personally impressed by Tonali, whose ‘reliability’ appeals to the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

It would also be worthwhile to note that CaughtOffSide, too, has reported Barcelona’s interest in Tonali, while Di Marzio predicted back in January that Man City could try to sign the Newcastle star this summer.

Latest Real Madrid news: Saka bid, Rodri decision

A Spanish report has revealed how much Madrid are willing to pay Arsenal to sign Bukayo Saka in the summer transfer window.

Arsenal beat Madrid over two legs in the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

Saka scored for the Gunners in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Los Blancos are reportedly keen on bringing him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Madrid have also taken a shine to Rodri, who has reportedly made a decision on his future.

The German press has revealed where the Man City and Spain international midfielder wants to be next season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told why a move to Madrid as a free agent this summer would backfire on him.

POLL: Who has been Real Madrid’s best signing from the Premier League in the past 10 years?