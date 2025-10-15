Paris Saint-Germain have joined Juventus in the race for Sandro Tonali and are ready to make an offer to Newcastle United, according to a report, as we reveal Ross Wilson’s stance on the Italy international midfielder.

Tonali has established himself as one of the best and most important players for Newcastle and is one of the first names on manager Eddie Howe’s teamsheet when he is fit and available. Determined to repay the club for keeping faith in him during his 10-month ban from football for breaching betting rules, Tonali has started seven Premier League matches and two Champions League games for Newcastle this season.

The 25-year-old, who became the most expensive Italian midfielder in history when he joined Newcastle from AC Milan in 2023 for £55million (€63m, $73m), scored six goals and registered three assists in 45 appearances for the Magpies in the 2024/25 campaign.

There has been speculation in the Italian media that Juventus are keen on Tonali, and now PSG are said to have joined the race for the Newcastle star.

While noting Juventus’ interest in Tonali, TuttoJuve has reported that the Bianconeri and PSG are ‘ready to attack’ for the Italian star.

The report in the Juventus-centric news outlet has noted PSG’s ‘surprise offer’ for Tonali, adding that last season’s Ligue 1 and Champions League winners believe that he is ‘a perfect fit’ in Luis Enrique’s set-up.

PSG are ‘unwilling to give up’ on the prospect of signing Tonali, ‘despite competition from Juventus’ claims the report.

DON’T MISS ⚫ Newcastle thrust back into Marc Guehi transfer picture as Fabrizio Romano warns of ‘crazy battle’

Newcastle stance on Sandro Tonali – sources

Tonali is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and is a key figure for Newcastle.

Praised by Manchester United legend Paul Scholes as the best midfielder in the Premier League this season, Tonali is under contract at Newcastle until the summer of 2028.

Under Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Newcastle have established themselves among the elite and qualified for the Champions League this season.

Newcastle, who won the Carabao Cup last season, do not tend to sell their best players easily, as evidenced by Liverpool being able to do a deal for Alexander Isak only on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Newcastle have no plans to sell Tonali, with new sporting director Wilson aiming to hand the Italian star a new deal.

Jones said: “It’s been known for a while that Ross Wilson would be joining Newcastle, and now that it’s become formal, they can start planning more properly for what comes next.

“I’m told one of the issues on the agenda will be Sandro Tonali’s future.

“He’s being linked with a move back to Italy, but I’m slightly sceptical about the chances of that.

“Firstly, there is the financial element of it, I’m not convinced the clubs mentioned could afford him.

“But also, I think he’s going to be in line for a new contract. I expect that situation to begin to open up with an aim of getting him onto a new deal by the end of the season.

“It would be a big moment if they could get him extended.”

The i Paper has added that Tonali and his representatives appreciate the support that Newcastle gave him when he was out of football, which suggests that the midfielder will not actively look to leave St James’ Park anytime soon.

HAVE YOU SIGNED UP? 💫 Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Newcastle news: Liverpool plan raid, Mainoo decision reached

Amid speculation on the future of Tonali, Newcastle are in danger of being raided by Liverpool for another of their best players, with the Magpies having lost Isak to the defending Premier League champions in the summer of 2025.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have joined Manchester United in the race for a Barcelona star, who could be available for a transfer in 2026.

And finally, sources have told TEAMtalk the chances of Newcastle signing Kobbie Mainoo in the January transfer window, as Man Utd reach a decision over the midfielder’s immediate future.

POLL: Who has been Newcastle’s best signing from outside the Premier League in the past 10 years?