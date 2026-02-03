Sandro Tonali is expected to take stock of his future at Newcastle United this summer, TEAMtalk understands, with the midfielder weighing up his long‑term plans despite being fully committed to the club and with those menacing deadline day links to Arsenal having more to them than meets the eye.

The Italian has impressed during his time at St James’ Park, even with his infamous betting ban, which saw him sidelined for 10 months after being suspended by the Italian Football Federation. Throughout that period, Tonali has appreciated the unwavering backing shown by Newcastle, and it must be made clear that at no stage has he pushed to leave or indicated any desire to force a move away from Newcastle United.

Deadline‑day reports of a potential switch to Arsenal were swiftly knocked down by both clubs as well as Tonali’s representatives.

That was after a number of respected reporters revealed that Arsenal had held tentative talks over a stunning deadline day deal in what would have easily been the most eye-catching transfer of the winter window.

However, despite the denials from his agent, we are told that well‑placed intermediaries did make brief and informal contact with the Gunners to gauge whether interest might exist.

Our understanding is that these conversations did not stem from any dissatisfaction with Newcastle, but rather from the longer‑term reality that Tonali and his family would ideally like to be based back in Italy. Whether that preference develops into an active desire to return home remains unclear.

Newcastle, for their part, are aware of the situation and are expected to monitor the dynamic closely in the coming months, and the message in public remains a very staunch one: Tonali is NOT for sale.

However, both Inter Milan and Juventus – as we revealed previously – are both attentive to the situation and are aware that Tonali could, potentially, become an option this summer.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Sandro Tonali agent angry over Newcastle exit links

With the links to Arsenal causing an unwelcome headache for Newcastle on transfer deadline day, his agent has lashed back at reports that have stated an exit could be on the cards in the summer.

“We never had any conversation with Arsenal,” Giuseppe Riso said.

“Newcastle were never gonna let Tonali leave in January. There’s absolutely nothing in it. We didn’t even talk about it.”

Whilst Newcastle did no business on deadline day themselves, that was not for the want of trying.

We can confirm that a move for Stade Reims teenager Patrick Zabi was made, but they could not get a deal finalised.

Interest remains in the 19-year-old who is seen as a player with huge potential.

In other news, surprise reports in Spain have tipped Newcastle to raid Real Madrid for a defender who only moved to the Bernabeu last summer.

With the player’s performances having been mixed and with questions raised over his physicality, it’s suggested that both Newcastle and Aston Villa are open to having a conversation with the player over a move to the Premier League.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.