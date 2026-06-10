AC Milan do have a ‘pathway’ to a deal for Sandro Tonali, but his dream move has been complicated by the growing uncertainty behind the scenes at San Siro.

TEAMtalk understands that the Newcastle United star’s camp are becoming increasingly frustrated by Milan’s failure to put a new leadership structure in place.

The Italy international remains one of Milan’s dream targets this summer and, as TEAMtalk has previously revealed, a return to the Rossoneri remains Tonali’s preferred option should he leave Newcastle.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk that the ongoing delay in appointing both a sporting director and a new head coach is causing concern among those close to the player.

Milan have been in a state of flux since owners RedBird, led by Gerry Cardinale, opted to overhaul the club’s hierarchy following a disappointing campaign that saw them miss out on Champions League qualification.

Head coach Max Allegri, CEO Giorgio Furlani, sporting director Igli Tare and technical director Geoffrey Moncada all departed as part of the sweeping changes.

Senior advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains involved, while former executive Massimo Calvelli is expected to assume CEO responsibilities on an interim basis.

But crucially, no permanent appointments have yet been made. TEAMtalk understands Cardinale continues to assess a number of candidates for key positions.

Former Barcelona sporting director Ramon Planes has been strongly linked, while former Manchester United interim boss and current Austria head coach Ralf Rangnick is also viewed as a serious contender to help oversee a rebuild.

Former Fenerbahce and Bayer Leverkusen executive Devin Ozek has also held discussions in recent days, highlighting the fact that Milan’s decision-making process remains ongoing.

The managerial search is equally unresolved. Oliver Glasner, Mauricio Pochettino and former Liverpool boss Arne Slot have all been discussed as potential candidates, but no final decision has been reached.

That uncertainty is beginning to have an impact on transfer planning and few names are more important to Milan’s ambitions than Tonali.

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AC Milan still have a ‘pathway’ to Sandro Tonali transfer

Newcastle midfielder Tonali has never hidden his affection for Milan and TEAMtalk understands a move back to Italy, particularly to his former club, remains his preferred outcome if he leaves St James’ Park.

Newcastle, however, are not making things easy. Sources indicate the Magpies continue to value Tonali at close to £100million and have no intention of allowing him to leave cheaply.

Yet Milan believe there is a potential pathway to completing a deal.

We understand the Rossoneri are exploring structures involving money still owed between the clubs from previous dealings involving Tonali and Malick Thiaw, which could help reduce the overall cash outlay required.

That mechanism would likely give Milan a stronger chance of landing the midfielder than fellow Serie A admirers Juventus and Inter Milan, both of whom have also monitored his situation.

Interest from the Premier League remains significant too. Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal have all maintained contact regarding Tonali and continue to assess whether a move could become possible later in the window.

Despite that interest, the belief within football remains that Tonali would favour a return to Italy if a suitable opportunity presents itself.

The issue is whether Milan can get their house in order quickly enough to make it happen. For now, the midfielder is focused on his football and preparing for the challenges ahead.

And while a return to Milan remains a genuine possibility, TEAMtalk understands Tonali would have no concerns about remaining at Newcastle if an agreement cannot be reached.

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