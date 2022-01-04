Newcastle United are considering making a late move to hijack a transfer for a striker who has already agreed personal terms elsewhere, according to a report.

The January transfer window is underway and all eyes will be on Newcastle’s activity. They are working in the market for the first time since their Saudi-backed takeover. The new owners will be keen to make a statement of intent with signings.

It would be exciting for Newcastle to bring in a new striker to mark their new era. Even though Callum Wilson is one of the better players in their existing squad, he has injury issues and they could add further firepower.

Various centre-forwards have been tipped to make the switch to St James’ Park. But the latest is Sardar Azmoun of Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The Iran international is in the final six months of his contract with the Russian club. He has already agreed personal terms to join Lyon, but there is no consensus over the transfer fee between the clubs.

Therefore, the Daily Mail are reporting that Newcastle are considering swooping in to hijack Azmoun’s transfer to the French side.

Lyon do not want to pay above £3m to take Azmoun in January. Newcastle would be able to outbid them if they feel it is worthwhile.

Newcastle making Trippier first of four January signings The Trippier transfer is all but confirmed at this point.

Azmoun’s form suggests he would be good value for money. At 27 years old, he is in the prime of his career and has 10 goals from 21 games in all competitions so far this season. Among those was a strike against Chelsea in the Champions League.

The report does not specify how much Newcastle would be willing to pay, merely that there is an interest. Furthermore, they have made enquiries.

Azmoun has also been linked with Arsenal, but that was before talk of Lyon’s personal agreement.

From Van Dijk to Joelinton: Rating every Prem club’s record signing

Sardar Azmoun not only striker linked with Newcastle

Elsewhere, there have been reports that Newcastle are ready to spend big on another attacker – Julian Alvarez.

The 21-year-old is fast emerging as one of the world’s most in-demand strikers, having netted 18 goals in 21 games this season. His strike-rate just falls short of that standards being set by Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic. However, unlike his peers, Alvarez does not come with a gigantic transfer fee attached.

Indeed, reports claim Alvarez is able to leave River Plate for the bargain price of €20m – just £17m. And with his deal expiring in 2023, the Argentine side are open to the exit of the five-times capped striker now.

That has, understandably, piqued the interest of a number of high-profile clubs, all looking to snap him up.

Aston Villa were among the first to be linked. Tottenham are also reportedly taking a close look. Then reports last week claimed it was Man Utd in the driving seat for his signature with his agent flying in for transfer talks.

However, reports now claim it is Newcastle leading the Premier League interest. As per Gazzetta dello Sport, the Magpies have launched a ‘super offer’ for his services. They are reportedly willing to offer the striker a huge contract to snub interest from other clubs in favour of St James’ Park.

However, Newcastle’s bid may not be enough to win the race. Inter Milan and AC Milan are reportedly also in touch with Alvarez’s agent.

While Alvarez is said to be giving thought to Newcastle’s offer, a move to Serie A appears more likely.

READ MORE: Newcastle told ‘worst’ Aubameyang trait is thing Howe needs most in major transfer warning