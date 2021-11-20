Newcastle increasingly believe that Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is a player who can transform their fortunes if they sign him in January, according to a report.

The 25-year-old once had a starring role at Spurs and consequently got into the England set-up. However, under recent managers Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo, he has encountered frustration.

He struggled for game time under both coaches, amid a battle for places in Tottenham’s midfield.

What’s more, while Winks has played in the Europa Conference League this season, he has come in for fierce criticism there too.

Reports in the summer indicated that he wanted a move away from Tottenham to get his career back on track. New Spurs boss Antonio Conte could breath new life into him after his arrival, but he could still leave.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, the midfielder is emerging as a key Newcastle transfer target.

The team under former manager Steve Bruce had eyed up a loan deal. However, they failed to get players out of the club to free up room for him.

Nevertheless, the new regime under Eddie Howe has seen Winks emerge again as a top target. The newspaper says that Winks would end the Magpies’ need for a ‘controlling, creative influence in their engine room’.

Scouts have also noted that the midfielder matches Howe’s desire for a midfielder with Premier League experience.

He will also be looking to prove himself right away, something Newcastle need as they fight relegation.

In the long-term, the club’s takeover means that big-money deals for players on long-term contracts could become the norm.

However, Newcastle first need to focus on making sure their takeover does not take a step back with relegation.

Winks admits Tottenham confidence low

Speaking in October, Winks admitted that his confidence in matches has taken a hit amid his lack of game time.

He said: “Listen, I love Tottenham, I’ve always made that clear, but I want to play football. And I want to play regular football.

“The only way to play your best football [and] get momentum is when you’re playing regularly.

“I’m giving my all for the club, of course I am. They stuck by me, I stuck by them – and I want to play for Tottenham.”

Winks could start Sunday’s Premier League clash against Leeds amid doubts over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s fitness and a suspension for Oliver Skipp.