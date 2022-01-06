Newcastle United have received an offer for midfielder Sean Longstaff from fellow Premier League side Everton, according to reports.

There has been much anticipation about the kind of signings Newcastle may make this month. It is their first transfer window since being taken over by a Saudi-backed consortium. They can afford to make major signings, but will have decisions to make about exits too.

One player facing an uncertain future is Sean Longstaff. Big things were expected of the academy graduate when he began breaking through. He made his senior debut under Rafael Benitez in December 2018.

His performances from that point on showed potential and he was even linked with a big-money move to Manchester United. It never materialised, and he has been at Newcastle ever since.

Unfortunately, things have not quite been going to plan for Longstaff. He made 22 Premier League appearances last season, of which 15 were starts. No goals came for him within those games.

This term, he has started in nine of his 13 Premier League appearances, scoring once. But his future is uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Longstaff has long been linked with a move to Everton, where he could reunite with Benitez. Indeed, Sky Sports are now reporting that the Merseyside outfit have made an offer to the Magpies.

Newcastle making Trippier first of four January signings The Trippier transfer is all but confirmed at this point.

No details are revealed regarding the figures of the operation. What Sky do confirm, though, is that Newcastle would prefer Longstaff to stay.

Eddie Howe wants the 24-year-old to prove himself on the pitch again and show why he should get a new contract.

Howe wants Sean Longstaff to fight for future

Sky carry quotes from Howe last month, when he said: “Sean is a very good player and he will have an opportunity to showcase his talent.

“He can show to me and the club he has a long-term future here. It’s in his hands as well not just our hands.”

Longstaff has only started one Premier League game since Howe took charge of Newcastle in November.

Should Everton prise him away, it would continue their productive January so far. They have already signed full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson.

Midfield could be somewhere they turn their attention to next. Having already spent £36m this month, though, they may have to look for cheaper deals.

Longstaff might not come too expensive given the lack of time left on his contract. Furthermore, his prior relationship with Benitez – who gave him 13 of his 83 Newcastle appearances to date – may make a move sensible.

Everton, Newcastle in midfielder battle

Another player to be linked between the two clubs is Lucas Digne. The left-back is surplus to requirements at Everton after a fallout with Benitez and the subsequent signing of Mykolenko.

Newcastle have been mentioned as a suitor, although there are several others. Indeed, links with a move to St James’ Park seem to be cooling for the Frenchman.

But there is another transfer battle in which the same two clubs could also be embroiled.

According to the Evening Standard, Everton and Newcastle are looking into a potential move for Arsenal target Bruno Guimaraes. In fact, the two Premier League clubs have been watching the Lyon midfielder.

Guimaraes is someone Arsenal have had their eyes on for a while. They looked at him before he switched Athletico Paranaense for Lyon in January 2020. Thanks to his performances for the French club since, he remains on their radar.

At present, no suitor has made a concrete offer. However, they could try their luck despite Lyon’s high demands.

The Ligue 1 outfit want to double their £17m investment in Guimaraes – at least. In fact, their asking price could be around £40m. The fact that they will owe a sell-on fee of around 20% to Athletico Paranaense is behind their hopes for a high sum.

They feel they can hold on to him until the summer, so it may be tough to tempt them to cash in during the January transfer window.

The Brazilian is under contract with Lyon until 2024. He has made 22 appearances for them so far this season, providing five assists.

