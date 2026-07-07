Newcastle United have reached an agreement to sign Ajax midfield sensation Sean Steur, with the Magpies landing one of the most highly-rated young players in Dutch football as part of what TEAMtalk understands could be a hugely impressive triple deal.

The Tyneside club have been long-term admirers of the teenager and are now looking to turn that interest into a concrete transfer agreement as they continue an ambitious rebuild of Eddie Howe’s squad following what has proved a difficult summer so far.

But Newcastle supporters should absolutely not despair, with the move for Steur the first of three very exciting signings now in their sights.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed back in February that Newcastle were among a select group of clubs closely tracking Steur’s progress, with scouts believing the Ajax youngster deserved just as much attention as fellow Dutch wonderkid Kees Smit, despite the AZ Alkmaar midfielder attracting the majority of the headlines.

Now the Magpies have made their move. Steur, who turned 18 in January, made his Ajax first-team debut in February 2025 before earning a permanent promotion to the senior squad ahead of this season.

Since then, the gifted midfielder has underlined why he is regarded as one of the brightest talents to emerge from the famous Ajax academy in recent years.

Comfortable with either foot, blessed with outstanding technical quality and capable of dictating games from central midfield, Steur has already earned senior recognition with the Netherlands, despite narrowly missing out on their World Cup squad.

Like Smit, many within Dutch football believe Steur possesses genuine generational potential.

And we understand that Newcastle are among those convinced he can develop into one of Europe’s elite midfielders.

Sources have confirmed the Magpies have now held talks over a deal, with Ajax now accepting an offer in the region of €30million (£25.6m) – the first part of what the club hopes will be an eye-catching triple swoop…

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Steur says yes to move as £105m triple Newcastle deal gathers pace

The Dutch giants only handed Steur a new contract last August following his breakthrough into the first team and had since attempted to tie him down to fresh terms.

However, negotiations over another extension have failed to produce an agreement, increasing the possibility of a transfer this summer.

Ajax, ultimately, could not stand in the way of a sizeable offer, and we understand that, with the player keen to make the move to the Premier League, Newcastle have moved quickly to strike a deal.

The imminent signing comes as Newcastle continue reshaping their squad following a transformative summer.

Sandro Tonali has departed, while the club remain locked in a battle to retain captain Bruno Guimaraes amid ongoing interest from Arsenal, among others.

Anthony Gordon has also moved on, prompting Newcastle to accelerate plans for a significant rebuild.

The Magpies have already secured Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim and remain confident of completing a €42m (£36m, $48m) deal for Johan Manzambi from Freiburg.

TEAMtalk can also reveal Newcastle retain a strong interest in Lamine Camara (now rated at €50m, £43m, $57m by Monaco), who remains firmly on their midfield shortlist, and looks likely to become the next high-level priority for Howe and Co.

Deals for all of Steur, Manzambi and Camara will set Newcastle back a combined

For now, though, Steur has emerged as the priority target.

TEAMtalk understands Newcastle believe the Ajax starlet fits perfectly into the club’s long-term recruitment strategy, combining elite technical ability with enormous development potential.

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