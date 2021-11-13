Newcastle swoop to second tier for striker signing as record deal predicted

Newcastle United could look to the Spanish second division to reinforce their attack but the pursuit they have in mind will not come cheap, according to a report.

Preparation is underway for the January transfer market at Newcastle after their Saudi-backed takeover. It is quite difficult to measure expectations at present while they remain in a relegation battle.

Nevertheless, their newfound wealth means they should be a force when it comes to transfers. They will have to be clever in how they go about it at the first opportunity this winter.

Given that they are winless after 11 Premier League games, there are several areas of their squad they could strengthen. But one area that will always be on the agenda is in attack.

Newcastle have only scored 12 goals in the league so far this season. It is not the lowest goals tally in the division, but it is one that will have to improve if they are to survive.

The current strikers available to new boss Eddie Howe are Callum Wilson, Joelinton and Dwight Gayle. The former is one of the better players among the squad, but extra competition could be useful.

With that in mind, a report from Fichajes names Almeria striker Umar Sadiq as a target for Newcastle in 2022.

Sadiq is in his second season with Almeria, for whom he scored 22 times from 43 games last term. He has picked up from where he left off with seven goals from 15 appearances so far in 2021-22.

As a result, Almeria are promotion contenders, currently with a comfortable lead at the top of La Liga 2.

Sadiq could become a top-flight footballer sooner, though – and in a different country. It is believed he is now on Newcastle’s radar for a winter transfer.

Almeria would not necessarily complain if they can make a major profit by selling him. They acquired him for €5m but are now hopeful of gaining a fee worth five times that, matching their record €25m windfall for selling Darwin Nunez to Benfica in 2020.

Newcastle have the funds to pay such a price but must now decide whether they think Sadiq is worth it. At the age of 24, he seems ready for the next step in his career if he can replicate what he is doing in the Spanish second tier.

But some may be familiar with his ill-fated spell with Rangers in 2018, meaning there will always be an element of doubt. He will be hoping his form with his current club is a fairer reflection of his true quality and that he could replicate it elsewhere.

