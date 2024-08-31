Senior Newcastle star agrees personal terms with Turkish side, as shock reunion with ex-Magpies star takes shape

Kieran Trippier wants out of Newcastle and has agreed personal terms with Turkish side Eyupspor where a former Magpies teammate now plays, according to reports.

The English summer transfer window may have closed, though plenty of windows in other countries across the globe remain open.

Clubs in Turkey can sign players all the way up until September 13 and a shock move for Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier is understood to be taking shape.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein reported on August 22 that Trippier ‘wants to leave Newcastle United before the transfer window closes.’

The window referenced was the English one, and despite courting interest from Everton, Trippier remained at St. James’ Park.

But Trippier – who has worn the captain’s armband for most of his stint with the Magpies – is fearful about his playing time.

Tino Livramento has been selected to start in each of Newcastle’s two Premier League matches this season. Ornstein stated Trippier wished to ‘explore fresh opportunities that will provide regular first-team football.’

Trippier announced his retirement from international duty on Thursday. His England career came to a close with 54 caps to his name.

With club football now his primary focus, the 33-year-old is doubly determined not to spend the final years of his career warming the bench.

Trippier agrees Turkey switch – report

According to a fresh update from Turkish reporter Reşat Can Özbudak, Trippier has agreed a deal with Super Lig side Eyupspor.

Taking to X, the Sports Digitale journalist stated: “Kieran Trippier has reached an agreement with Eyüpspor.

“The football player is trying to get his annual income from Newcastle. Eyüpspor is waiting for these talks.”

Should the move come to fruition, Trippier would link up with former Newcastle teammate Jonjo Shelvey who signed with Eyupspor on a free transfer on August 27.

Three reasons Newcastle selling Trippier would be a shock

It would come as a major surprise to see Trippier leave Newcastle for Eyupspor for three reasons.

Firstly, Eyupspor are not part of what is widely considered to be the ‘big three’ in Turkey – Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas.

Eyupspor are punching above their weight this season and sat in second place prior to Saturday’s matches. Nonetheless, they don’t have the prestige of the country’s biggest hitters.

As such, the Istanbul-based club are also unlikely to be able to stump up a sizeable transfer fee. Newcastle rejected a €15m/£12.6m/$16.6m offer from Bayern Munich for Trippier as recently as the January window.

Eyupspor would not be capable of coming even remotely close to that level of sum.

Finally, given the English window has already closed, Newcastle would not be able to sign a replacement for Trippier until January at the earliest.

They could explore the free agent market and there are a handful of familiar right-backs still searching for a new club.

However, if Trippier can be cajoled into accepting he’s now more of a squad player, by far the simplest and safest option for Newcastle is to retain the right-back who already knows the club and Eddie Howe’s system inside out.

