Senior star determined to leave Newcastle as AC Milan enter frame for shock deal

Kieran Trippier is ‘desperate’ to leave Newcastle United in January after failing to secure a move away from the club over the summer, a report has claimed.

Trippier returned to English football in January 2022 when he joined Newcastle in a £12million deal from Atletico Madrid, becoming the Magpies’ first new signing under the Saudi ownership. Since then, the right-back has made 96 appearances for Newcastle in all competitions, helping them reach the 2023 League Cup final and compete in the Champions League last season.

Trippier has been a great leader in the Newcastle squad, having earned the trust of manager Eddie Howe and captained the side on plenty of occasions.

However, the retired England star was heavily linked with a move away from St James’ Park during the recent summer transfer window.

After learning that Trippier was looking to take part in a new adventure, Everton, along with several Turkish clubs and Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad, made contact for him.

But Newcastle ended up keeping Trippier as Howe did not want to lose him and no bid came in that convinced them to sell.

However, the 34-year-old is ‘frustrated’ with his situation at Newcastle and is ‘desperate’ to leave at the next possible opportunity as he is no longer a guaranteed starter, according to The Sun.

The report adds that Trippier is also having problems in his private life and is resultantly keen to start afresh overseas.

Newcastle transfers: Update on Kieran Trippier future

It is once again claimed that Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are interested in Trippier, but sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti that is not actually the case.

However, all is not lost for the full-back. Italian heavyweights AC Milan and Atalanta have supposedly joined the chase for Trippier’s signature as they seek defensive additions in January.

There will need to be some negotiation before a deal can be struck, though. At this stage, Milan and Atalanta would like to sign Trippier on loan with a view to buying him next summer, whereas Newcastle are seeking a permanent deal – but only for the right price.

Newcastle want to make a profit when selling the former Tottenham Hotspur star, which means Milan or Atalanta will have to bid around £13-15m to forge an agreement with the Magpies.

Trippier is clearly unhappy with his lack of game time, but it is understandable that Howe wants to evolve his team. Given Trippier’s age, he will likely retire in a few years, and this has seen Howe place more and more trust in rising star Tino Livramento.

Livramento is at the opposite end of his career to Trippier as he is 21 and still developing. The former Chelsea youth player has fantastic potential though and this should stand Newcastle in good stead if Trippier gets his exit wish.

Ideally, Howe would like to keep Trippier so he can act as an understudy to Livramento and help guide the starlet. But Trippier will not be happy with this as he retired from international duty to ensure he can thrive at a good level in club football.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Howe is emerging as a contender for the Manchester United job, should Erik ten Hag be sacked.

Man Utd have been impressed by the work the manager has done at Newcastle and also like the way he handles the media.

