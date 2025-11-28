Newcastle United have made contact over the potential signing of a talented midfielder tipped to become the next Pedri, TEAMtalk understands, with Manchester United and Liverpool among the other sides linked with him.

Eddie Howe is keen to add to his options in the middle of the park as he looks to bring in more competition for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sandro Tonali.

Work behind the scenes is underway, and TEAMtalk understands that AZ Alkmaar sensation Kees Smit is a player high on Newcastle’s shortlist.

Reliable sources have revealed that Newcastle have spoken to the 19-year-old’s representatives as they look to get ahead of the competition for his signature.

The Magpies’ interest in Smit is described as ‘serious’, as he is viewed as the dynamic profile of a player that Howe is keen to bring in.

Smit has no shortage of suitors, with both Man Utd and Liverpool heavily linked with moves for the Dutch teenager.

But he is one of the top options on Newcastle’s shortlist, though he is joined by another very exciting youngster who is also on Man Utd’s radar…

Newcastle shortlist two hugely exciting midfielders

Smit has already established himself as one of AZ’s most important players, having notched two goals and two assists in 12 league appearances so far this season.

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman believes he has a very bright future, drawing comparisons to Barcelona superstar Pedri – high praise indeed.

“I once worked with Pedri as manager of Barcelona. And now I see things in Smit that I also saw in Pedri,” Koeman said.

“It’s about being two-footed and scanning. If Smit gets even half the amount Pedri played, we’ll be very happy in the Netherlands. I won’t say too much more, because then people might get confused.”

Reports suggest AZ would demand more than their current record sale – the €25m (£17.7m / $29.1m) they received when selling Tijjani Reijnders to AC Milan in 2023 – to part ways with Smit in January. The teenager is contracted until 2028.

Newcastle must move decisively if they are to win the race, and it will be interesting to see if any concrete offers arrive for Smit in January.

However, TEAMtalk sources indicate that Crystal Palace and England star Adam Wharton is another player Newcastle are keeping a very close eye on.

Wharton, 21, will likely be out-of-reach in January due to his valuation being north of £70m. As we have consistently reported, Man Utd are big admirers and he could be on the move at the end of this season.

