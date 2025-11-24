Newcastle United striker William Osula has been linked with a January move away from Newcastle, and TEAMtalk can reveal the Magpies’ stance on letting him go as the speculation ramps up.

Osula, 22, has made 14 appearances for across all competitions this term, scoring three goals. However, once summer signing Yoane Wissa recovers from a knee injury, he’ll likely fall Eddie Howe’s pecking order.

Recent reports have suggested that Osula is keen to leave Newcastle in January so he can join Eintracht Frankfurt, who showed interest in him over the summer.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Osula will need replacing before Newcastle can contemplate any January transfer for him.

It is not impossible that Newcastle become open to the prospect of selling him, but at the moment, the possibility of an exit remains unclear.

Sources insist that there would be no way of letting him out unless they had a new attacking figure coming in.

Howe has seen progress in Osula this season and he has been important to have around at a time when Wissa has been sidelined – even though he has made only one Premier League start.

READ MORE Newcastle star responds as Man City plot outstanding swap deal

Eddie Howe trusts Osula – but could Newcastle cash in?

It is not believed that Howe is pushing to sign an upgrade on Osula. TEAMtalk sources insist he does rate him – but it is believed Newcastle would be open to market opportunities.

The Magpies not been expected to spend significant money in attack in January though, after investing in Nick Woltemade and Wissa.

Woltemade, 23, has started well at St James’ Park since his £69m switch from Stuttgart over the summer, notching four goals in nine Premier League games so far.

Wissa, 29, is yet to feature for the Magpies but after his 19-goal haul in the Prem for Brentford last season, Howe is confident he can make a big contribution once he recovers.

“No, I haven’t got a clear, defined return date for you. [Wissa] is working well, so he’s not back training with us yet, but he’s close,” Howe said in a recent press conference.

“He’s working with a sports scientist. He’s in that phase, sort of moves past his physios. He’s now back with the sports science team and he’s also almost entering a pre-season with them currently. He’s doing a lot of work.”

“He’s looking good, looking better with every session, and as I say, he’s close to training with us. But until he gets to there, it’s very difficult to give you a date.”

With all of this in mind, Newcastle won’t be letting Osula go unless they can bring in another striker to compensate. The youngster is contracted until 2029, so the Magpies are under no pressure to let him go.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.