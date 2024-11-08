Shearer tells Newcastle they ‘have to target’ 66-goal monster as Man Utd distance themselves

Alan Shearer has told Newcastle they have to target "the best" in Viktor Gyokeres

Alan Shearer has told Newcastle they “have to target the best” which means going after Viktor Gyokeres, who Manchester United will not look to sign in January.

Newcastle have one of the Premier League’s most potent attackers in their ranks. Indeed, Alexander Isak bagged 21 league goals last term, with only two players outscoring him in the division.

But there is uncertainty over his future amid links with Arsenal and other big clubs, and even if he stays, Magpies legend Shearer feels backup is needed, and he would go after one of the world’s very best in this moment.

“I would definitely be targeting a centre-forward, a right-sided forward and probably a centre-half. Those are the three priority positions,” he told The Athletic.

“I’m biased, but those forward roles feel like the most important where there is little cover for Alexander Isak.

“Who exactly? It depends on how much Newcastle can spend. There’s Viktor Gyokeres smashing goals in left, right and centre at Sporting Lisbon.

“Manchester United have appointed Ruben Amorim, but he says he won’t be signing players from his former club in January. You have to target the best — and he [Gyokeres] is the best option at the moment.”

Amorim will respect Sporting

Amorim has indeed told Sporting he won’t got after any of their players in January once he lands at Old Trafford.

On Gyokeres, he said: “This is my city, this is my country, so I’ll respect it. Viktor has to stay until the end of the season and then his life will probably go somewhere else.”

That does not mean that United won’t go after him in the summer.

But with a window of opportunity in the winter, Newcastle could look to take advantage. They could find it tough, though, with links to Arsenal and Barcelona also evident.

But with Gyokeres’ price tag said to be dropping to £63million next summer, sides could wait for the striker, and the battle for him then could be a fiercer one, giving the Mapgies even less chance at getting him.

Newcastle round-up: Jarrod Bowen eyed

Newcastle are looking to strengthen their forward line with the signing of West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen. TEAMtalk is aware that a move for him could well be pursued in 2025 given interest is strong.

Another potential forward signing is Gabriel Jesus, with the Magpies said to be courting him amid uncertainty over Isak.

That the Swede could move on is possible, with Arsenal making him their ‘dream target’, according to TEAMtalk sources.

Meanwhile, in defence, Loic Bade is being courted, though he is also on the radar of Liverpool.

Gyokeres in stunning form

This season, Gyokeres has shown he’d be ready for a move to a bigger club, as though Liga Portugal could be seen as a lower standard than many leagues in Europe, he netted a hat-trick against Manchester City.

That brought his tally of goals with Sporting to 66 in 67 games, along with 19 assists.