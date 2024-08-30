Sources: ‘Big-money’ Newcastle move for Nott’m Forest star to trigger last-ditch Arsenal raid

Reiss Nelson and Anthony Elanga could be on the move before the transfer deadline

Newcastle are plotting a late ‘big-money move’ for Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga in a major deadline day twist, according to reports.

The Magpies’ top target for most of the summer was Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi but Eagles boss Oliver Glasner has announced that he’s going nowhere.

Newcastle had FOUR bids rejected for the England international – the latest of which amounted to £70m including add-ons.

Eddie Howe’s side clearly has money to spend and according to talkSPORT, they intend to use them on Nottingham Forest’s Elanga.

The 22-year-old joined Forest from Manchester United in a £15m deal last summer and he has made 42 appearances for the club to date, scoring five goals and contributing nine assists in the process.

Elanga has started both of Forest’s Premier League matches so far this season and is a vital cog in Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

Newcastle have been in the market for a right-winger this summer and Elanga’s profile matches exactly what they are looking for.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Forest are very reluctant to sell Elanga and therefore it will require a huge offer to lure him away from the City Ground.

Nott’m Forest eye Arsenal star to replace Elanga

TalkSPORT’s report claims that Forest are demanding £35m for Elanga and ‘talks between them and Newcastle are moving towards a successful conclusion.’ However, TEAMtalk understands that his true valuation is between £40m and £45m.

The deal is said to be ‘progressing quickly and is likely to be completed before the deadline closes this evening.’ Should Newcastle sign Elanga, Man Utd would be entitled to a sell-on fee.

TEAMtalk sources suggest that Elanga’s pending move to St James’ Park could have a knock-on effect for Arsenal.

As previously reported, the Tricky Trees are interested in Gunners winger Reiss Nelson and Elanga’s exit could trigger a fresh move for the 24-year-old.

Nelson is well down the pecking order at the Emirates. He started just one Premier League game last season and is ready for a new challenge.

Arsenal are thought to be willing to sell Nelson for around £20m this summer and Forest are poised to swoop in for him should Elanga leave.

Fulham have previously shown an interest in Nelson but they are currently prioritising a deal for Lyon winger Ernest Nuamah, who has also been linked with Everton.

