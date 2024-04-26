Sources: Clever Newcastle coup ON, with contact for Leicester ace confirmed as four Prem rivals hover

Newcastle want to address their lack of squad depth by signing key Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi as a free agent this summer and TEAMtalk has been told contact has been initiated.

Ndidi struggled with injuries and inconsistent form as the Foxes suffered relegation from the Premier League last term. But prior to this, Ndidi was a solid defensive midfielder looked at by many of the top teams in England.

Ndidi, 27, has rediscovered some of his best form in the second tier and has been a key cog in Enzo Maresca’s promotion-chasing side.

The 56-cap Nigeria international has played a total of 30 games during Leicester’s league campaign, scoring four goals and providing five assists along the way.

Leicester are on the cusp of securing promotion at the first time of asking. However, Ndidi may not be at the King Power during their first season back in the top flight.

TEAMtalk has been told Newcastle are exploring a move for the combative midfielder who will become a free agent this summer.

Leicester retain hope Ndidi will pen fresh terms with the Foxes. However, they’re well aware of the budding interest from top flight sides who can potentially offer higher wages.

Newcastle have taken the lead and we can confirm contact over an Ndidi swoop has been made by the Magpies.

Elsewhere, we understand Aston Villa, Brentford, Crystal Palace and Fulham are also showing interest in what would be a relatively risk-free and clever coup.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle have been ravaged by injury this term and Sandro Tonali’s suspension for breaching betting regulations heightened the crisis in midfield.

Ndidi is a solid ball winner with excellent tackling ability and composure on the ball to be the anchor of midfield dictating play.

His primary position is at the base of midfield and his addition would loosen the shackles on the more creative Bruno Guimaraes and Tonali – when he’s eligible to play again, of course.

