Newcastle: Sources deliver verdict on signing Valencia sensation in major January coup

Sources have delivered an update on Newcastle United’s interest in highly-rated Valencia winger David Otorbi, with the Magpies emerging as the side most actively monitoring the 19-year-old.

Otorbi came off the bench and scored his first senior goal for the club over the weekend, impressing observers with his pace, direct running and willingness to take on defenders.

Newcastle had previously watched him in pre-season, and the latest scouting trip underlines growing interest from Tyneside in the Spanish-born winger.

Indeed, Otorbi’s agent, Nacho Gallart, has confirmed the wider interest: “He’s a player with a lot of market value, and always has been. In recent weeks, we’ve received calls from quite a few clubs.

“It’s true that many clubs have called us, especially from the Premier League,” Gallart said.

He stressed, however, that there is no rush for the attacker to leave Valencia and sources have also stated that a move in January looks difficult, although the summer of 2027 is far more likely for a realistic deal to be done.

The winger signed a new contract with Valencia in April that runs until June 2028. An automatic extension clause could take the deal through to 2031, if he completes ten first-team appearances of at least 45 minutes each.

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Valencia pushing to keep Newcastle target Otorbi

His release clause sits at around €30million, though Valencia are understood to be working on further contractual security for one of their brightest academy graduates.

Otorbi made history in January 2024 when he became Valencia’s youngest-ever debutant at the age of 16.

After progressing through the club’s youth ranks and featuring for the B team, he has broken into the senior squad this season and is now challenging for regular minutes.

While Newcastle have been the only club publicly linked through specific scouting activity, the agent’s confirmation of multiple Premier League enquiries suggests competition could emerge if interest develops into formal approaches.

For now, Otorbi’s focus remains on establishing himself at Mestalla rather than entertaining a move abroad.

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