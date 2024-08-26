Newcastle have reopened talks with Burnley to sign England goalkeeper James Trafford, who is keen to make a move to St James’ Park this summer.

The 21-year-old is considered to be one of the most promising young shot-stoppers in Europe and several clubs have shown an interest in him.

Eddie Howe has made signing a new goalkeeper a priority for what remains of the transfer window as he looks to bring in more competition for Nick Pope.

Back-up keeper Martin Dubravka could still depart St James’ Park in the coming days amid interest from Saudi Arabia, too.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Newcastle want to sign Trafford on a loan deal, with an obligation to buy included in the agreement.

The story has been confirmed as genuine by TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan and club-to-club talks are ongoing.

Sources have informed us that “Trafford believes he will be a Newcastle player this week.”

Burnley rejected a bid of £15m from Newcastle earlier in the window and their preference would be to sell him rather than loan him out, but the Magpies are hopeful a compromise can be reached.

Newcastle also remain keen on Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi despite having four bids rejected for the defender. Whether they’ll match the Eagles’ £70m+ price tag remains to be seen.

Scott Parker speaks out on Trafford ‘speculation’

Trafford made 28 appearances for Burnley as they were relegated from the Premier League last season.

The youngster was also part of England’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad, before being cut from Gareth Southgate’s final 26-man squad.

Trafford missed the first Championship game of the season, but returned to the starting XI on Saturday for the clash with Sunderland.

Burnley boss Scott Parker has his eyes fixed firmly on a promotion charge and Trafford will be a key part of that should he stay at Turf Moor.

However, he is thought to be keen on the opportunity to join Newcastle, although it’s unclear whether he’d be ahead of Pope in the pecking order or not.

Burnley boss Parker was asked about the goalkeeper’s future last week and said: “At this moment in time, he’s here. What you need to understand is that speculation is speculation. James is here and James has got the shirt, hence why he played.

“To answer your question, is he the number one, at this moment in time he is.”

Burnley have Vaclav Hladky as an option should Trafford leave, but they may look to sign a new keeper in the final days of the window to replace him.

