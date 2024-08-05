Sources: Newcastle rattle Liverpool with star centre-back agreeing to potential record transfer

Marc Guehi has agreed to join Newcastle United, in what could become a record-breaking transfer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Magpies have spent a large portion of the transfer window looking into centre-back signings. Injuries to Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, which should extend into the season, meant more depth is required at St James’ Park this season.

Newcastle got Lloyd Kelly through the door early, on a free transfer, beating the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham to the former Bournemouth defender.

And the Magpies have now beaten more big clubs to the snare of another top defender.

TEAMtalk sources have revealed that Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi has said yes to joining Newcastle, ahead of the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Reds are reported to have identified his current centre-back partner, Joachim Andersen, as an alternative, with the Magpies on the way towards the snare of Guehi.

It is not yet completely done, though, as Newcastle and Palace must agree on terms for the defender.

Palace want £60m for Guehi

TEAMtalk sources state that Palace want £60million to see the back of their star.

Newcastle’s highest outlay in history was for Alexander Isak, who cost £63million.

Some reports have stated that the package for Guehi could be just north of £60million.

If that is the case, he could equal or even break the record for the most-expensive transfer fee paid by Newcastle.

In any case, the Magpies will do their all to ensure they get a deal over the line, having got him on side ahead of some bigger Premier League clubs.

