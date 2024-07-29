Newcastle are keen to sign a new centre-back and sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that a deal for AC Milan’s Malick Thiaw is at an advanced stage.

Eddie Howe wants to bring in more cover for the likes of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar after injuries exposed the Magpies’ lack of cover in defence last season.

Newcastle have already signed one new defender Lloyd Kelly, who has joined on a free transfer, but Thiaw looks set to be the next player through the door at St James’ Park.

He could be the club’s fifth new addition after they’ve tied up deals for Kelly, John Ruddy, Odysseas Vlachodimos and Lewis Hall.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser (Fletcher) Gillan that talks between Newcastle and Milan for Thiaw are advanced and close to being finalised.

We can confirm that Newcastle have agreed to a package of around £35m for the Germany international after sporting director Paul Mitchell identified him as his top target.

A verbal agreement over personal terms has been reached with Thiaw and everything points towards him making the switch to Tyneside imminently.

READ MORE: Tottenham transfer ‘very close’ after cruel injury blow prompts improved bid that will be accepted

AC Milan close in on Malick Thiaw replacement

Thiaw, 22, is considered one of the most promising youngsters in Serie A and Newcastle view him as an important player for the future.

He may not slot straight into Howe’s starting XI but it would be interesting to see who starts between him and Kelly if Botman or Schar get injured again.

Milan have already accepted that Thiaw is on the way out and are close to finalising a deal for a new centre-back to replace him.

That’s according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who revealed on Sunday that a deal for Salzburg defender Strahinja Pavlovic is all but completed.

“Strahinja Pavlovic to AC Milan, here we go! Deal in place for Serbian centre-back joining from Salzburg,” Romano posted on X.

“Long-term deal agreed days ago as he strongly wanted to join AC Milan. Package worth more than €18m, to be clarified soon.”

Newcastle’s summer business is far from done, though. Reports suggest they have reached an agreement on personal terms with Chelsea winger Noni Madueke as they eye a replacement for Miguel Almiron.

Almiron is expected to make a move to Saudi Arabia this summer for roughly £30m and the Magpies are keen to put these funds towards signing Madueke.

But Mitchell’s full focus at this stage is the deal for Thiaw, which, barring a major twist, should be completed in the coming days.

FULL BREAKDOWN: All the done deals by Premier League clubs in the summer 2024 transfer window