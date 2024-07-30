TEAMtalk understands Newcastle United are considering making an offer for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke – as the former PSV Eindhoven star’s price tag is revealed.

Chelsea signed Madueke from PSV in January 2023 for a fee in the region of £28.5m on a deal until 2030 after scoring 20 goals in 80 games for the Dutch giants.

After making 12 appearances and scoring one goal in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, the former Tottenham academy product had a frustrating start to the first part of the following season, as a lack of game time prompted links with a January exit – as revealed by TEAMtalk.

Despite staying at Stamford Bridge for the rest of last season, in March our sources revealed he was considering a permanent departure from the west London outfit as minutes continued to be hard to come by.

However, then-manager Mauricio Pochettino made him a regular in the final two months of the season, which ended up yielding eight goals and three assists in all competitions in total.

Following the Argentine’s departure, Enzo Maresca is now in the dugout. Madueke has a great deal of competition to contend with for a starting spot, including Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, and Angelo Gabriel, among others.

Despite that, he insists he can be Chelsea’s answer on the right wing after the Blues tried and failed to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace – with the 22-year-old joining Bayern Munich instead.

After Chelsea’s pre-season draw with Wrexham, Madueke said: “Of course, I believe in my ability. We’ve got a great team full of great players. Players who can play in different positions. It’s always good to have a team like that. I try to do my best and see what happens.

“It’s competition. Competition happens at top clubs all the time. It’s just one of those. It’s not anything different or peculiar. It is what it is. I feel good.

“New manager. New tactical ideas. It will take a little time to fully get that over to the boys but from what I’ve seen so far, it’s promising. It’s a different style of play but one I feel we’re well suited to.

“It’s about staying high and waiting for that killer pass when you can go and do real damage. It’s about being patient and waiting for the opportunity to run and do my stuff. That’s the discipline that the manager wants and if the manager wants that, then I’ll do it. Simple.”

Newcastle target £40m-valued Madueke

TEAMtalk previously revealed Newcastle were keeping tabs on the 22-year-old but due to their fears of breaching profit and sustainability rules, they had to sell first before they could buy.

Those concerns were somewhat eased by the £30m transfer of Yankuba Minteh to Brighton and Elliot Anderson’s £35m switch to Nottingham Forest earlier this summer – although they have also spent £48m to sign Forest’s Odysseas Vlachodimos and Chelsea’s Lewis Hall.

A Madueke arrival was unlikely unless Newcastle shipped out another player, but the fact that Miguel Almiron could be heading for the St James’ Park exit could make a transfer possible.

Now, TEAMtalk can reveal Newcastle are still huge fans of Madueke and are mulling over whether to make a bid for him.

Our sources understand the winger will cost a potential suitor £40m as the Blues look to make a profit on their 2023 purchase.