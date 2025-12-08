TEAMtalk sources have provided the latest on the future of highly-rated Newcastle United star Tino Livramento, amid links to a number of Premier League rivals.

Quietly, almost politely, Livramento has become the most coveted full-back in the Premier League. At 23, the Newcastle defender is no longer the injury-prone teenager who arrived from Southampton two years ago. He is quick, composed, two-footed and, crucially, English. Those four attributes have turned him into a transfer tug-of-war that could dominate January.

Manchester City are leading the chase. Pep Guardiola wants a long-term and fresh option at right back and sees Livramento as the complete package: homegrown, athletic, capable of inverting into midfield and comfortable in possession.

Sources close to the Etihad say City are ready to bid north of £65 million, possibly including add-ons or a player like James Trafford to sweeten the deal for Newcastle’s goalkeeping situation. The pull is obvious: trophies every season and guaranteed Champions League football.

Chelsea never forgot him either. He came through their academy, won the FA Youth Cup in 2018 and still has admirers in the Cobham corridors. Enzo Maresca’s high defensive line would suit Livramento perfectly, and the idea of bringing a former youth product home carries emotional weight in west London.

Across town, Manchester United are watching intently. Ruben Amorim’s switch to wing-backs has exposed the limitations of Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui in certain roles; Livramento would offer explosive recovery pace and genuine competition. Further afield, Atlético Madrid are genuine admirers and believe his profile fits Diego Simeone’s intense, transitional style.

Newcastle, for their part, insist he is not for sale. Eddie Howe calls him “irreplaceable” and the hierarchy want a new contract that removes the £70-80 million release clause rumours entirely.

Livramento himself speaks warmly about St James’ Park, the fans and the project. Yet when asked directly about moving to a club fighting for titles every year, he has never closed the door.

January feels decisive. If City (or anyone else) meet Newcastle’s valuation, the Magpies will face the hardest decision of the post-takeover era: cash in on their best young asset or double down on ambition.

For Livramento, the choice is simpler: stay and be loved, or leave and become elite.

One way or another, his next move will tell us everything about where both player and club truly see their futures.

