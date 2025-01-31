Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak remains of serious interest to Arsenal but even a dramatic mega-money bid wouldn’t be enough to sign him before the transfer window closes, TEAMtalk understands.

The Swedish international has been on fire for the Magpies this season, scoring a fantastic 17 goals in 21 Premier League appearances so far, and many top clubs are keeping close tabs on his situation.

Isak is considered a dream target for Arsenal and the London side are interested in signing a new striker this month, as evidenced by their bid for Aston Villa star Ollie Watkins, which was swiftly rejected.

Mikel Arteta wants to bring in a new front man to cover for Gabriel Jesus who is sidelined with an injury, but sources are adamant that Isak will be impossible to sign in the coming days.

The 25-year-old is under contract at St James’ Park until 2028 so Newcastle are in a very strong position and those close to the club are optimistic about keeping him for the long-term beyond 2025.

There is also an expectation that Newcastle will sit down with Isak towards the end of the season to try and tie him down to a longer-term deal with a salary increase. At that point, Eddie Howe’s side may know whether they’ve qualified for Champions League football, which will naturally strengthen their position.

Isak is untouchable for now and even if he doesn’t pen a contract extension it would take a British record fee to sign him in the summer.

Alexander Isak is focused on scoring goals for Newcastle

Although it’s too early to know the details of any potential new contract for Isak, it would be logical to assume that a release clause may be included as Newcastle agreed to one of £100m with midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

It’s also likely that Isak would be rewarded for his performances by becoming one of, if not the club’s best-paid player, although the Magpies won’t want to disrupt their wage structure too much.

Guimaraes currently holds that title on £160,000 per week, while Isak is on £120,000 per week, so we could potentially see the striker’s wage increase to be in line with the Brazilian midfielder.

For now, sources state that Isak is fully focused on Newcastle and scoring goals for the team. As mentioned, there is no chance of him leaving in the coming days.

If the situation opens up in the summer then Arsenal will be there and they, along with Isak’s other suitors, will hope Newcastle miss out on Champions League qualification to somwhat weaken their position.

There is a very low chance Newcastle will sell more than one of Isak, Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon, who all retain interest from top Premier League sides. And in an ideal world, non of that trio will be made available on the market this summer. Liverpool retain an interest in Gordon, having come close to signing him last summer, only for Newcastle to satisfy PSR through other sales.

Newcastle remain in a strong position for Isak and he isn’t thinking about leaving the Tynesiders any time soon and he is focused on firing his team into the top four. Doing so will likely earn him a lucrative new deal.

