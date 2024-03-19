Newcastle stance on selling vital duo revealed; major PSR worries to force Howe into tough choices

Newcastle are among several clubs facing a difficult summer as they may be forced into selling key stars due to the Premier League’s financial regulations.

The PL’s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) have seen Everton deducted six points and Nottingham Forest docked four this season and other clubs are now scrambling to balance the books.

TEAMtalk sources state that Newcastle are facing serious problems in terms of PSR and have little financial wiggle room for the upcoming transfer window.

The Magpies were unable to strengthen their squad as they wanted in January as a result of the rules despite the Saudi trillions that are available to them.

READ MORE: Father of outstanding Liverpool midfielder admits ‘ultimate dream’ is to sign for Newcastle

This has led to speculation surrounding the futures of vital players such as Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak.

The duo are vital to Eddie Howe and his team but there is major interest in both players, so it’s likely that bids will be launched for them in the coming months.

Arsenal are reported to be big admirers of Isak, for example, while Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea are keeping tabs on Guimaraes’ situation.

Several top clubs chasing Guimaraes, Isak

There is major interest in both stars, with Guimaraes being tracked by the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea.

Some outlets have claimed that Guimaraes will leave this summer however TEAMtalk sources state that Newcastle have no intention of allowing their star player to leave.

There is a release clause in the midfielder’s deal of over £100m and should that be activated by a bidder, the situation will taken out of Newcastle’s sides hands and it will be down to the player if he wants to stay at the club or join one of the world’s top sides.

The 26-year-old is very happy at the St James’ Park and adored by the fans. TEAMtalk understands that his intention is to stay and help bring the side to the top of the Premier League.

However, should a club like Real Madrid match his release clause then TEAMtalk sources say that he would be forced into a tough choice.

Isak has also been superb since his arrival at the club and a number of sides have taken a look in his direction.

As mentioned, Arsenal are huge fans but unlike Guimaraes he does not have a release clause and will be harder to move from the club.

Newcastle would also not be keen to strengthen a direct rival and hamper themselves further when it comes to challenging those at the top of the Premier League.

Their determination to keep hold of Guimaraes and Isak means Newcastle will have to offload several fringe players if they want to make any big additions in the summer window.

Howe will now be forced into some tough choices when deciding which stars he is willing to part ways with.

DON’T MISS: Leeds hold secret weapon in quest to sign bargain Newcastle star as move for Tottenham outcast also gathers pace