Newcastle United have some PSR wiggle-room and are planning to add to their squad in the January transfer window, but one star who isn’t in Eddie Howe’s long-term plans could be shown the exit door, per reports.

The Magpies are aiming to qualify for European football again this season, but a 3-1 defeat to Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium today has seen them drop to 14th in the Premier League table.

The entire Newcastle squad will have to play their part as they look to compete in both the Premier League and Champions League this season.

However, one star who could leave in January is right-back Emil Krafth. He penned a one-year contract extension last season, and his deal at St James’ Park is set to expire next summer.

According to Shields Gazzette, Newcastle are not planning to offer the 31-year-old another extension and are ‘could be tempted’ to accept a cut-price sale in January to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

The report claims that Danish side FC Copenhagen, who compete in the Champions League, are interested in signing Krafth, and the Swedish international could be interested in a move closer to home.

Krafth joined Newcastle in 2019 from French side Amiens. He has made 106 appearances for the Tynesiders, with the latest coming in the 3-1 defeat to West Ham in the Premier League last weekend, as he deputised for Kieran Trippier, who was sidelined due to illness.

Newcastle will consider selling star in January

While Krafth has been in and around the squad this term, the reality is that the majority of his involvement has been limited to cameos off the bench.

Newcastle have other right-back options in Trippier and Tino Livramento, so it makes sense for them to sell Krafth and get some money for him while they can.

Krafth’s start against West Ham was his only one in the Premier League so far this season.

Livramento has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City, but with his contract running until 2028, Newcastle are in a strong position to keep the 22-year-old right-back.

Livramento has been out since October with a knee injury. There is hope of a return relatively soon – but should that issue persist then Howe could opt to keep Krafth beyond January.

But Copenhagen are reportedly primed to strike and lure the defender away from St James’ Park this winter.

