Newcastle United lost Alexander Isak over the summer after he successfully forced a move to Liverpool, and now Eddie Howe could lose another striker in the January transfer window, per reports.

The Magpies signed Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa to fill the void after Isak joined Liverpool for a whopping £125m, though Wissa is yet to feature due to injury.

Reports suggest that Isak’s exit derailed a transfer for another Newcastle striker, William Osula. The 22-year-old has made 14 appearances for across all competitions this term, scoring three goals. But he’ll likely fall Wissa in the pecking order once he’s fit again.

Eintracht Frankfurt reportedly tried to sign Osula on a loan deal over the summer, which was set to include a €25m (£22m / $29m option to buy, but Newcastle blocked the deal as they didn’t want to lose both him and Isak.

According to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Frankfurt remain interested in Osula, and crucially, the report suggests the forward is ‘still keen’ to join Frankfurt and wants to leave Newcastle in January.

The Dane is ‘expected to arrive’ at the German club. Stuttgart have also ‘enquired’ about the youngster, but Frankfurt are said to be in ‘pole position.’

Newcastle are set to demand €25m for Osula again, and the report doesn’t mention whether there is any possibility of a loan this time around.

Newcastle face tricky transfer dilemma

The clear difference between Osula’s situation and Isak’s is that the former doesn’t seem to have any intention of forcing an exit.

He has been in Newcastle’s squad for every Premier League game he’s been fit for, though he’s been sidelined with an ankle injury in the last two games.

And the key question is, can Newcastle really afford to let Osula leave the club?

Wissa has been out for three months with a knee injury, and Howe admitted in a recent interview that while he is recovering, it’s difficult to put a date on his return.

“No, I haven’t got a clear, defined return date for you. [Wissa] is working well, so he’s not back training with us yet, but he’s close,” Howe said in a press conference.

“He’s working with a sports scientist. He’s in that phase, sort of moves past his physios. He’s now back with the sports science team and he’s also almost entering a pre-season with them currently. He’s doing a lot of work.”

“He’s looking good, looking better with every session, and as I say, he’s close to training with us. But until he gets to there, it’s very difficult to give you a date.”

Wissa could also be unavailable for a number of games this winter if he recovers in time to play in the Africa Cup of Nations with DR Congo. The competition runs from December 21 to January 18.

Newcastle can’t afford to have Woltemade as their only fit striker option, so it would be a huge risk to let him join Frankfurt, even if he wants to.

Osula is contracted at St James’ Park until 2029, so the Magpies are under no pressure to sell.

