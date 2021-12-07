Newcastle are reportedly looking to make a statement by completing the capture of a highly rated Arsenal and Sevilla target.

The Magpies have around £50m to spend during the winter window as they look to move away from the relegation zone. Eddie Howe’s side went 14 games without a victory before beating Burnley 1-0 at St James’ Park.

Callum Wilson’s 40th-minute goal gave them a huge three points, which could just spark a revival. Newcastle are now only three points from safety.

Their big-money takeover by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund means plenty of players have been linked, including Tottenham’s Joe Rodon and Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Get Italian Football News, citing reports in the Italian media, write that Newcastle could be about to engineer a shock move for Arthur Melo.

The central midfielder came through the ranks at Gremio before earning a £35m move to Barcelona in 2018. He won the La Liga title and Spanish super cup in 2018-19 before being sold to Juventus the following year. His transfer saw Bosnia international Miralem Pjanic move to the Camp Nou.

Arthur’s ability is obvious, but he has never made the desired impact in Serie A. He has managed just one goal contribution in 39 appearances so far.

Bianconeri boss Max Allegri is plotting a midfield shake-up, and it seems Arthur could be allowed to leave. Newcastle are one of the teams to hold an interest, although they will have to fight off Sevilla.

Reports last month put Arsenal in the frame to land the 25-year-old. There is no suggestion of when Arthur may leave Turin, however. His contract runs until 2025, which means Juve have time to consider their options.

Arthur’s potential arrival at Newcastle would be an exciting one to say the least. He is a talented playmaker who would add plenty of creativity to their ranks.

Newcastle submit huge Lingard offer

Meanwhile, The Times report that Newcastle are willing to make Jesse Lingard the highest earner in their history.

Lingard, 28, is unlikely to remain at Man Utd past this season. He faces plenty of squad competition at Old Trafford which essentially makes him an impact substitute.

As such, either Newcastle or West Ham could snap up the England international. Howe’s side have made the first move, offering Lingard a package worth £100,000 per week.

It would run for four and a half years, keeping the attacking midfielder on Tyneside until 2025.

Lingard’s response is yet to emerge, although the offer puts Newcastle in pole position for a deal.

