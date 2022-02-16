Statement Newcastle signing had knock-on effect, as £75m double raid comes back into focus

The arrival of Kieran Trippier boosted Newcastle in their attempts to sign a £75m pair last month, and the unfinished business could yet be completed in the summer, per reports.

Newcastle splashed out around £90m on five new faces in January. Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Dan Burn all arrived on permanent deals. Matt Targett, meanwhile, joined on loan.

Each new face has already made their debut for the club, and the feel-good factor has returned in the north east.

Indeed, the Magpies have won three on the spin in the league. After looking like relegation fodder for much of the campaign, Newcastle have pushed themselves four points clear of the drop. The only downside of late came when the club confirmed Trippier has since fractured a bone in his foot.

However, the January spending will only be the tip of the iceberg. If their Premier League status is secured, the true might of their financial muscle is expected to be unleashed in the summer.

Recent reports have put Newcastle back in the frame for centre-half duo Sven Botman and Diego Carlos. The pair were top targets last month, but Newcastle could not convince Lille or Sevilla to sell their respective stars.

Trippier deal made Newcastle targets take note

However, a report from the Daily Express (citing the Athletic), has revealed the pair were in fact on board with moving to Newcastle had their clubs accepted Newcastle’s bids. And per the report, Kieran Trippier played an unwitting role.

It’s reported the statement signing of Trippier made the pair take note. The fact a player of his calibre joined despite the threat of relegation struck a chord with the stars.

Both were reportedly prepared to turn their back on Champions League football to join the Magpies, with the Express stating they were ‘keen’ to follow Trippier’s lead.

Botman was valued around the £35m mark, while Carlos is rated at £40m. Given the revelation about the pair, Newcastle may find greater success if they reignite their pursuits in the summer.

Mourinho under serious consideration at Newcastle?

Meanwhile, the latest from Italy suggests Roma could struggle to retain Jose Mourinho beyond the summer, and the Portuguese is under serious consideration at Newcastle.

Mourinho took charge in Rome last summer, though his first season at the helm has failed to ignite. Roma currently lay in seventh position in Serie A, and exited the Coppa Italia at the quarter-final stage. They qualified for the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League. Though a competition of that nature will do little to rouse Mourinho.

As such, Italian journalist Maurizio Catalani has expressed his “big doubts” as to Mourinho’s long-term future in Rome. Key to the uncertainty is the club’s summer spending plans. If they are unprepared to back Mourinho in the market, Catalani thinks it could be curtains.

“If Roma don’t make a fair and important purchase campaign, I have my doubts that Mourinho will stay at Roma,” Catalani told Giallorossi.net (via Sport Witness).

Catalani then insisted he’s heard Newcastle are weighing up an approach for the Portuguese. That’s despite only appointing Eddie Howe a matter of months ago.

Catalani continued: “He won’t stay here and take four goals from Verona. I know that Newcastle, who have an unlimited budget and are currently the richest club in the world, are thinking seriously about him.

“Roma, on the other hand, are a team that has big flaws and with which it is difficult to build a game. It’s not good for him, but it’s not good for many other coaches. That Mourinho will stay in June, I have big doubts.”

