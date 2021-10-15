Steve Bruce has vowed to ‘try his best’ to convince Newcastle’s new owners over his suitability, while also reacting to the £305m takeover.

Mike Ashley’s troublesome reign as Newcastle owner ended on October 7 as a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium took charge. Their wealth, which stands at an astonishing £320bn, makes the Magpies the richest club in world football.

It is no surprise that plenty of transfer rumours have followed in recent days. Newcastle are apparently looking to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester, Chelsea’s Timo Werner and Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho.

Club officials are also looking to replace Steve Bruce in the dug-out. Antonio Conte and Brendan Rodgers are two contenders.

Bruce will remain in charge for this weekend’s game against Tottenham. At the pre-match press conference, the Englishman was quizzed about his future and the takeover.

He said (via BBC Sport): “I’ve had to use all my experience this week. I had a brief 10 minute conversation with the new owners and now I’m carrying on until I hear otherwise.

“There were no discussions on my future, it was all about the team, injuries and how we are looking for the weekend. It was very informal and I have to say they were very good people.

Nabil Fekir hints at potential Newcastle transfer Real Betis' Nabil Fekir has hinted at a potential move to Saudi-led Newcastle, with more news on Philippe Coutinho and Niklas Sule.

“It was good to see them, let’s not forget it is a great thing that has happened for the club and the city. If it takes this great club forward, then great.”

The clash against Spurs will be Bruce’s 1000th match as a manager. However, he is not focused on that milestone.

“It’s not about me, the 1000th game, I played 950 times, won everything there is to win domestically so it’s not about me,” he added. “It is about the club going forward and more importantly getting a result on Sunday. We need a win to get us moving up the table.”

The Analyst: Man United, Tottenham and Everton capable of comeback wins this weekend

The former Manchester United star was asked if he thought he could convince the new owners to keep him in the job.

He replied: “I’ll have a crack and try my upmost, who wouldn’t want this opportunity? Any manager would love to sit in my chair, so I will make a fist of it and try my upmost. I will try my best for the club.”

Giving a message to the club’s fans, Bruce continued: “I know it will be a ridiculous atmosphere which we will all look forward to. Whatever they think of me the most important thing is to see team win and I don’t think it will be an atmosphere like we’ve seen before. The team trained well this week and I hope we can win this match.”

Senior Newcastle chiefs ‘clash’ over potential appointment

Those at the top of the club have reportedly reached their first stumbling block. The Telegraph write that board members are in disagreement over whether Frank Lampard should be considered to replace Bruce.

The former England star had a good spell with Derby between July 2018 and July 2019. In a big step up, he was then made Chelsea manager.

Lampard steered the Blues to fourth in his first and only full season in charge. Thomas Tuchel replaced him in January following a poor run of results.

The report states that some at Newcastle are ‘wary’ of appointing the Chelsea icon. His lack of experience at the top level is a worry for them.

READ MORE: Carragher cites chastening Man Utd example with stark Newcastle warning