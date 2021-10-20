Steve Bruce has finally left Newcastle United in the wake of their £300m takeover by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss has left his position as Newcastle head coach by mutual consent, the Premier League club have announced.

A club statement said: “Newcastle United can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.

“He leaves the Magpies after more than two years in charge, having steered the club to 13th and 12th-place finishes in the Premier League and reaching the quarter-final stage in both the Emirates FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his tenure.

“Newcastle United would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wishes him well for the future.”

The struggling club also confirmed that Graeme Jones will lead the team on an interim basis.

Former Luton boss Jones, 51, will take charge of Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace. He will be supported by the coaching team of Steve Agnew, Stephen Clemence, Ben Dawson and Simon Smith.

Bruce’s departure comes 13 days after the club’s takeover by a Saudi-led consortium.

‘It’s been tough’

The 60-year-old was expected to leave his post last week. However, he was given the opportunity to take charge of his 1000th game against Tottenham.

Despite taking the lead, Bruce’s side were undone 3-1 by Tottenham and the Toon’s new owner’s have decided to act.

Bruce took charge of his boyhood club in 2019. But was given little opportunity to refresh the squad under former owner Mike Ashley. He is also took the majority of the blame for the lack of progress on the pitch.

“It’s been tough,”, said Bruce’ son Alex on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily Podcast.

“I wouldn’t sit here and lie and say it hasn’t, it’s been really tough to watch the criticism.

“Since he took the job. I think the lack of respect that has been shown, considering he’s done 1,000 games, has been unbelievable.”

