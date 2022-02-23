Steve Bruce linked with reunion for Newcastle United star at West Brom

West Brom boss Steve Bruce is targeting a summer move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, per reports.

West Brom have been struggling for form in recent months. The Baggies have slipped outside the play-off places and now sit 11th in the Championship. The West Midlands outfit are yet to gain from a ‘new manager bounce’ under Bruce, with the veteran coach yet to win a game at his new club.

According to Football League World, West Brom have already turned their attention to next season and have been plotting a bargain move for Longstaff.

The 24-year-old midfielder is out of contract with the Magpies at the end of the season, and could be available on a free.

Longstaff has struggled for game time under Eddie Howe, and has featured just ten times in the Premier League.

His last match came in January, when Newcastle earned a 1-0 victory over Leeds.

The new ownership has also led to multiple rumours that the North East club will be looking to significantly improve over summer.

However, Chronical Live report that new contract negotiations have began between Longstaff and his current club.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the talented midfielder. However, should Bruce be able to convince his former man to join West Brom, it would certainly be a major boost for the club next season.

Bruce highlights positives despite losing lead

Meanwhile, Bruce took positives from his sides 2-1 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough.

Jayson Molumby opened the scoring for the Baggies in what was Bruce’s first goal managing the club. However, two second-half Boro goals in quick succession meant another loss for the visitors.

Nevertheless, Bruce insisted he was impressed with the performance, and believes he saw features of the style of play he aspires for with the club.

Speaking to the club media, he said: “I was pleased with lots of it tonight. But unfortunately we made two poor mistakes to let them in behind us which led to the goals.

“Apart from that, we’ve come to Middlesbrough and my goalkeeper hasn’t had a shot to save. But we’ve lost the game.

“I thought we were more like it in terms of the way that I want us to try and play.”

READ MORE: Newcastle join Man Utd in midfielder battle, as deal touted for half of release clause