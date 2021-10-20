Steve Bruce has suggested that he will not return to management after his tenure at Newcastle United came to an end.

The club revealed on Wednesday morning that Bruce had left his role by mutual consent. It came after a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium took control of the club earlier this month.

The new owners have set high standards for Newcastle, which Bruce could not meet. The Magpies have regularly flirted with relegation under his guidance and are yet to win in the Premier League this term.

Newcastle fans have also had a troublesome relationship with the boyhood supporter. He has come under fire for his inept tactics and quotes about keeping the club ‘ticking along’.

Bruce was expected to leave before Sunday’s game against Tottenham. Club chiefs decided not to act too quickly and allowed the Englishman to take charge of his 1000th career match.

Despite an early goal from Callum Wilson, the first game of the new era did not go to plan. Chants of ‘we want Bruce out’ rang around the stadium after Spurs went ahead.

The search for his replacement has now officially begun. Many names are being considered, including Antonio Conte, Frank Lampard and even Diego Simeone.

Bruce reacted to his departure during a heartfelt interview with The Telegraph. He said: “I think this might be my last job. It’s not just about me; it’s taken its toll on my whole family because they are all Geordies and I can’t ignore that.

Rooney should not be considered for Newcastle job There have been a number of sources claiming that current Derby manager Wayne Rooney is on Newcastle's shortlist as their next manager.

“They have been worried about me… especially my wife Jan. What an amazing woman she is, incredible, she’s just a fantastic woman, wife and mother and grandmother. She dealt with the death of my parents, hers have not been very well. And then she had me to worry about and what I’ve been going through the last couple of years.”

Bruce got the job of his dreams in July 2019 when he was appointed Newcastle boss. However, the fans never took to him, partly due to his two-year spell with bitter rivals Sunderland.

“By the time I got to Newcastle, I thought I could handle everything thrown at me but it has been very, very tough,” he added. “When we were doing ok results wise, it was ‘yeah but the style of football is rubbish’ or I was just ‘lucky.’ It was ridiculous and persistent.

“I tried to enjoy it and, you know, I did. I’ve always enjoyed the fight, proving people wrong, but that’s all it ever seemed to be. A fight, a battle. It does take its toll.

“I wanted so badly to make it work. I was so proud to be manager of Newcastle United, even in the dark times, I was determined to keep going and to keep this club in the Premier League.”

Bruce went on to say that he is ‘really happy’ the takeover went through as it ‘had to happen’ for the advancement of the club.

