Jeremy Doku is being monitored by Newcastle United ahead of what they are planning to be a big-spending summer, reports claim.

Newcastle made five signings during their first transfer window since their Saudi-led takeover. With their Premier League status uncertain, they had to be clever about who they could attract.

Ultimately, they bolstered their backline with Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Matt Targett. Bruno Guimaraes arrived for the midfield and Chris Wood gave them something new up front.

Over time, they will hope to become more ambitious. Still on their agenda is the task of finding a young and exciting forward.

In that regard, they attempted to sign Hugo Ekitike from Reims in January. But the Ligue 1 outfit held firm and he stayed put. Now, Newcastle’s attention may be drifting elsewhere in France.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle’s head of recruitment Steve Nickson has got his scouts keeping tabs on Rennes winger Jeremy Doku.

Long linked with Liverpool, the Belgian forward could have a future in the Premier League. Newcastle are described as admirers from the past too, so now have a decent chance to take him.

First, they want to check on how he is getting on physically after a couple of injury issues. Problems with his hamstring and knee have limited him to just nine Ligue 1 appearances this season.

Last term, to paint a fuller picture, Doku managed 30 matches in the French first tier. He contributed two goals and three assists after joining from Anderlecht, for whom he had also already scored twice in the formative months of that season.

Still only 19 years old, there is plenty of time for Doku to fulfil his potential after he shakes off his current hamstring issue. Although he is under contract until 2025, Newcastle could try to prise him away from Rennes.

Any kind of asking price is not disclosed at present. However, Newcastle have the financial power to compete for high-value players should they desire.

First, they must focus on securing Premier League status for another season. But things are looking up in that regard, which will mean they can begin to dream about more ambitious plans in the transfer market.

Jeremy Doku not only winger target for Newcastle

Prior to the takeover, much of the burden of creativity has been on the shoulders of Allan Saint-Maximin at Newcastle. But now, they could pair him up with more players of pedigree to ensure an exciting new era.

Jeremy Doku is one winger they could want. Another is Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace.

Newcastle reportedly offered the Eagles £5m in the January transfer window to take Eze on loan for the rest of the season with a view to a £35m permanent switch at the end of the season.

However, Palace unsurprisingly snubbed that offer. They did not want to offload one of their best players to a rival mid-season.

But Newcastle are confident they can still land Eze – as reported in The Sun.

What’s more, The Sun adds that Palace may accept an offer worth double the £17m they splashed out to sign Eze from QPR in the summer of 2020.

The 23-year-old scored four times in 34 Premier League games last season. However, he suffered an Achilles injury late in the campaign.

That injury has restricted him to just one Premier League start so far this term. And he was an unused sub in the recent 0-0 draw with Brentford. Michael Olise was instead preferred coming off the bench in that game.

Eze still has three-and-a-half years left to run on his contract. But the report adds that with Palace playing well without him, they could decide to cash in and strengthen other areas of Patrick Vieira’s team.

