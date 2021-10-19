A Championship star on the radars of six Premier League clubs including Newcastle United and Leeds United is in line to snub all and sign for Rangers, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Gerrard is one of a number of names linked with the Newcastle managerial position. Steve Bruce’s days at the helm appear numbered, and the ex-Liverpool legend has been touted as an ideal candidate to lead the Magpies’ new project forward.

But for the time being, Gerrard remains in Glasgow. And while he is north of the border, his focus will remain solely on the task at hand with Rangers.

As such, TEAMtalk understands Rangers are confident of finalising a deal for Blackburn Rovers ace Joe Rothwell.

The 26-year-old midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs.

Newcastle, Leeds, Burnley, Southampton, Brighton and Crystal Palace have all shown an interest in acquiring the attack-minded central midfielder.

However, we understand the former Manchester United trainee looks set on making the move north of the border with the Scottish champions.

Rothwell joined Blackburn from Oxford in 2018 and has impressed under Tony Mowbray. However, he has rejected the offer of a new deal at Ewood Park.

TEAMtalk understands that Rangers are confident of securing Rothwell’s signature on a pre-contract agreement in January. That would then lead to a free agent acquisition next summer.

Rooney emerges as Newcastle manager candidate?

Meanwhile, a report claims that former Manchester United striker and current Derby County boss Wayne Rooney is on the shortlist to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United.

Bruce’s days at St James’ Park seem numbered after the recent takeover by a Saudi Arabia-backed consortium.

SPORTbible are suggesting Rooney is under consideration for the Tyneside post.

Derby suffered a 12-point deduction after they entered administration earlier in the season. The Rams are bottom of the Championship standings and six points from safety.

Rooney has said all the right words about staying and fighting for the cause. However, the lure of working in the Premier League and with a huge transfer budget will certainly appeal.

